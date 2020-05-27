App brings fan noise to stadiums
TOKYO — With sports resuming around the world in empty stadiums, organizers are faced with a new dilemma: how to recreate the excitement and atmosphere of a regular sporting event without the passion and crowd noise generated by thousands of fans.
Japan may have the answer with a Remote Cheerer app that will allow housebound fans to cheer or boo their teams from their couches.
The cheers or jeers will then be broadcast into the stadiums through loudspeakers during matches.
It is an experiment that will be closely watched in other countries. U.S. baseball, football and hockey leagues are already making plans to resume behind closed doors in coming months and wrestling with the problem of how to make matches seem meaningful without fans in attendance.
Some leagues have toyed with the idea of playing crowd noise during games.
But Japan’s app goes much further, allowing soccer fans to choose a range of reactions — from cheer, chant, clap or shout, through to groan and boo — with a simple tap of their smartphone. Personal messages can also be recorded, and all the noise will then reverberate around the stadium.
Yamaha Corporation, which has developed the app, recently tested the system at a 50,000-capacity stadium in Shizuoka.
“At one point during the system field test, I closed my eyes and it felt like the cheering fans were right there in the stadium with me,” said Keisuke Matsubayashi, an official with the stadium company, according to Reuters.
