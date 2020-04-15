Deschutes County Behavioral Health serves more than 3,000 people at any one time, offering a range of services from trauma-focused therapy to treatment for depression to court-ordered parenting classes. Before the COVID-19 crisis, most of these services were performed in-person, face-to-face.
Now, four weeks after it began radically reconfiguring operations to comply with social distancing laws, the department performs 90% of its therapy sessions via teleconferencing app. This includes remote group therapy sessions, a service that’s never been broadly offered in Deschutes County.
But despite the stress and strain caused by COVID-19, county health officials think the pandemic will lead to lasting improvements in mental health treatment in Central Oregon, notably the field of telehealth.
“It’s really forced us to get creative and offer services in a new and innovative way,” said Holly Harris, behavioral health program manager. “It was jarring at first, I’ll be honest, but we’re a few weeks into it and we’re kinda getting into the flow, and I think our clients are responding well to this method.”
When the virus hit Oregon, behavioral health was already in the process of reorganizing as a result of Senate Bill 25, legislation passed in 2019 intended to reduce the patient population at the state mental hospital in Salem.
In the second week of March, the county IT staff was tasked with finding the most secure telehealth platforms, while clinicians started floating teleconferencing to their clients, many of whom were open to the idea. Staff also compiled a list of clients they would continue to see in person, because some require in-person treatment, according to Janice Garceau, behavioral health director.
“There are those for whom participating over the phone would potentially lead to negative outcomes, people with serious levels of disorganization as a result of their mental health disorder,” she said.
Officials say many clients were open to meeting with their counselors via their devices.
Two weeks into the switch to teleconferencing, participants in parenting classes have enjoyed not having to acquire child care. Clients in more rural Central Oregon have appreciated not having to drive to meetings in Bend, Redmond or La Pine. Younger clients have responded positively, perhaps because they’re more comfortable with the technology.
One area where telehealth has proven most effective has been group therapy. For many clients who were already struggling,the pandemic has added another layer of anxiety and isolation.
“They don’t necessarily have connections to the social supports that they normally would have, but by providing services this way, we’re still able to provide that level of support and at least they’re able to connect to some of their peers they’re in group with,” Harris said.
Though the agency no longer assists walk-in clients experiencing a mental health crisis, behavioral health counselor Abby Levine is still embedded with the Bend Police Department’s Crisis Response Team and responds on mental health calls.
So far, the county hasn’t seen an uptick in calls from people in crisis, nor have police been called more often to respond to them. Harris said it’s not felt among her staff that the COVID-19 crisis has led to an increase in suicidal ideation in Deschutes County. But anecdotal evidence supports the contention people are drinking more in quarantine.
The coronavirus has led to more frequent check-ins from counselors, which is a good thing, Harris said. But in many ways it has limited services available to people who had few resources to begin with.
“It’s been a really big learning curve, but you know it’s one of those things, you have to do it,” Harris said. “You have to adapt and you have to adapt really quickly, because we know our population is vulnerable and we need to be able to continue to serve them.”
