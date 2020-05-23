Memorial Day observances will look different across Central Oregon this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will still gather Monday at cemeteries and memorials to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military. But the ceremonies will be cut short while people in attendance keep their distance.
In Bend, the public is invited to a brief ceremony at 6:45 a.m. at the Bend Heroes Memorial at Brooks Park. The ceremony will recognize the 112 veterans from Bend who died in military conflicts since World War II.
After the ceremony, Boy Scout troop 25 and volunteers will install up to 250 American flags on the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Newport Avenue and through downtown Bend.
Prior to Memorial Day, local veterans groups on Saturday will place American flags at gravesites at the Bend cemeteries. The flags will stay up through Memorial Day.
Dick Tobiason, chairman of Bend Heroes Foundation, which organizes the ceremony at Brooks Park, said it was important to find ways to still honor the fallen veterans despite the challenges of the coronavirus.
“We have been doing it for 16 years. Why would we stop?” Tobiason said. “Think of all the conditions the veterans endured. A lot more hellish than we can imagine.”
The Bend organization We Are Remembering — Not Just a Number plans to gather in Troy Field in downtown Bend at 8 a.m. Monday to read the names, ages and hometowns of every U.S. serviceperson killed in Afghanistan since 2001 and in Iraq since 2003.
The group usually displays large boards with the names written on them. But organizers decided there was no way to set up the boards and maintain proper social distance.
Instead, the names will be printed in a three-ring binder for people to flip through at the event. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be provided.
“It’s not quite the same as scattering the field with names,” said Tracy Miller, event director for the organization. “ But it’s still important to give voice to their names.”
On Friday, Redmond VFW Post 4108 and American Legion Post 44 placed American flags on veteran gravesites at Terrebonne Pioneer Cemetery, Redmond Memorial
Cemetery and Tumalo Pioneer Cemetery.
The flags will stay in place through Monday, when the Redmond veterans groups will host two short Memorial Day services. The first will be at 9 a.m. at Terrebonne Pioneer Cemetery, followed by the second at 11 a.m. at Redmond Memorial Cemetery.
The Redmond VFW and American Legion Honor Guard still plans to perform three rifle volleys and play taps at the ceremonies, but while keeping their distance.
No formal speeches or wreath laying ceremonies will be held due to the virus, said Don DeLand, honor guard captain for the Redmond VFW and American Legion.
“We are not doing any of that this year,” DeLand said.
However, Deland said, having the honor guard play taps and shoot rifles will still make it a meaningful event.
“It will be different,” he said, “but we are still going to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.