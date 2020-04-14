Associate Pastor Jim Durham was used to looking out at hundreds of faces during church services — until restrictions to protect people from the COVID-19 pandemic kicked in.
Video recording worship services for home viewing just didn’t feel the same with most people missing from Grace Point Fellowship in Medford.
“We were doing services on a stage in a completely empty room,” Durham said. “There was no energy. There were not even any faces to look at.”
Then Bob Palermini, technical director for the church, shared an idea for how a church in California was coping with empty pews.
Grace Point Fellowship put out a call through social media for members to send photos of themselves. The selfies flooded in.
Church staff members printed out the photos and taped them to chairs in the sanctuary, creating an audience.
“Within 20 minutes, we had four rows of our seats filled up,” Durham said.
The selfie congregation has now expanded to fill even more seats in the sanctuary.
“It’s amazing how much difference it does make it when you are teaching on a stage when you can see the faces of all the people you know,” Durham said. “They are there in spirit with these pictures. It’s another way of getting ‘together’ and feeling connected.”
For most people, the hardest thing about the COVID-19 pandemic has been the social isolation. But he’s counseling church members to try and look for the silver lining.
In the book of Romans, Durham noted, the Bible says, “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them.”
One benefit of social distancing is families are spending more time together, he said.
“Some of the important things are becoming important again, like having family dinners around the table at home,” Durham said.
Like many people adapting to working remotely at home, the church has become more reliant on technology — and is improving its high-tech skills.
Grace Point Fellowship had been doing live video streaming of its services for about two years before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The videos were mainly for people who couldn’t attend services in person, including those with medical problems and people living out of state.
The church held Sunday services at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., with about 300 people attending each service.
With 1,000 to 1,200 kids and adults streaming in and out of the church each Sunday, in-person services became much too dangerous. The church also would have run afoul of state regulations that limit social gatherings.
“Our advice to people is to follow the guidelines and do what medical professionals are telling us and what the state has mandated,” Durham said. “We are in compliance.”
The church completely changed how it operates.
A group of faith leaders and the worship team of musicians and singers used to gather for rehearsals on Thursday nights. Then they would have the three live services on Sundays.
But on the Thursday before Easter, Durham did an afternoon video recording session of his message about the resurrection of Jesus, a central tenet of the Christian faith.
A pared-down worship team then arrived for a video recording session Thursday evening. Musicians and singers were spaced at least six feet apart, following social distancing guidelines meant to slow the spread of the virus.
Palermini edited the different video clips together, along with an inspiring message from senior pastor Tom Sabens. Sabens is being treated in another state for cancer, but has been sharing his medical and spiritual journey with his flock remotely.
Durham said Grace Point is getting better at producing videos — not something that was a top priority in the past.
“We did it on a shoestring budget,” he said. “We’ve been forced to really improve the ‘product’ being sent out. Bob (Palermini) has really helped us with what equipment to buy and how to still be frugal. We get help from other churches. We’ve had to make some really fast improvements. Each week we’re getting better at putting together something that’s pleasant to hear.”
Looking toward an uncertain future, Durham said he doesn’t know when social distancing restrictions will be lifted. He does know things won’t instantly go back to normal.
“How will we adapt as people trickle back in the doors? We don’t know what everything will look like in the future. We won’t be giving hugs and shaking hands like we used to,” he said, noting that will be hard for congregations that are used to warmly embracing each other.
One thing Durham said he’s sure of is that the whole community is facing the COVID-19 crisis together, even if individuals are physically separated.
“I am so proud of Grace Point’s people and the Christian community in this valley. Through this entire thing, we have been praying for each other and reaching out to each other,” he said. “It’s binding us together. Instead of being competitive with each other, we’re being bound together in a way I’ve never experienced in my 15 years of being a pastor in the Rogue Valley.”
To watch videos of Grace Point Fellowship services, see gracepointoregon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.