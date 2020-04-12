Rachel Dutcher always remembers details about the senior citizens she sees as a Meals on Wheels volunteer in Bend.
One elderly woman has a Shih Tzu named Betty Lou. An older man is a military veteran who loves woodworking. Another woman’s husband recently died, and Dutcher was there to console her.
Dutcher, a 66-year-old retired nurse, delivers meals at least once a week in her white BMW to the same 12 seniors, all of whom are unable to shop for food or cook for themselves.
At each stop, Dutcher brings more than a meal. She takes time to visit with each senior on her route and checks on their well-being.
These days, as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, those interactions are more important than ever.
Many of the seniors served by Meals on Wheels have become more isolated due to the pandemic. Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the virus has kept many seniors from seeing their families in person.
Dutcher might be the only social connection a senior has all day.
“Some of these people are not getting out as much,” Dutcher said. “They do appreciate the interaction.”
The program in Bend, run by the Central Oregon Council on Aging, serves 432 seniors in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties. In Bend, 87 seniors use the program.
Through the coronavirus outbreak, the program is still operating. Volunteers leave the meals in bags on a doorstep, rather than hand them to the seniors.
“The drivers drop the food on a porch, knock on the door and they step back six feet,” said Denise LaBuda, director of strategic initiatives and communications at the Council on Aging of Central Oregon.
LaBuda said it’s hard to calculate how many seniors in Central Oregon are feeling isolated through the pandemic, but it could be more than expected.
The Council on Aging estimates about 20% of the population in Deschutes County is 65 years and older. And in Jefferson and Crook counties, more than 25% of the populations are 65 and older.
The agency focuses its services on seniors living outside of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The needs of the seniors in the agency’s programs range from short-term assistance after a surgery to long-term help for someone who is homebound. No matter the circumstance, the agency is expecting to see the needs increase as the pandemic continues.
“We are preparing for a growing number of seniors,” LaBuda said.
Dutcher sees the needs firsthand . She often delivers to elderly couples, with one spouse who is a caretaker for the other. The program helps both of them, since the caregiving spouse doesn’t have to prepare a meal that day for the other, Dutcher said.
On her route Thursday, Dutcher stopped at a house off Wilson Avenue in Bend to deliver a chicken cacciatore dish with salad, fruit and dessert to retired Bend couple, Ovie and Lorraine Weinmann.
Lorraine Weinmann is caring for her ailing husband, and relies on the daily meals from the program.
“It helps me a lot because I’ve been sick,” Lorraine Weinmann said. “And at least I know that he gets a meal every day.”
The Weinmanns are following the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, but some days it’s tough for them, Lorraine Weinmann said.
“I tried to do a little bit of yardwork,” she said. “That’s all we can do right now. But that gets old after a while, too. You can only clean so much.”
Helping seniors like the Weinmanns is rewarding for Dutcher.
As a nurse for 37 years in intensive care units and dermatology offices in Northern California, Dutcher is drawn to helping others.
When she and her husband, Pier, retired to Bend in 2015, she wanted to find a way to stay busy and give back to the community.
In 2018, Dutcher started volunteering with Meals on Wheels and would cover other people’s routes if they were sick or out of town. Eventually, she got her own route a few months ago. She delivers meals every Tuesday and fills in other days of the week.
The seniors on her route expect to see her. They update her about their yardwork, pets and health.
Dutcher makes notes to remember those little details.
“On this particular route,” Dutcher said, “I know the people quite well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.