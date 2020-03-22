PORTLAND — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission approved on Sunday a temporary rule that supports social distancing to promote prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, by allowing licensed marijuana retailers to conduct limited transactions outside their licensed premises.
The action will permit retail licensees to take orders and deliver product from the retail store to a person who is outside of the store and within 150 feet of the retailer’s licensed premises.
From March 1 through 18, marijuana retailers have seen a 25%-30% increase in sales compared to the same period last year.
The temporary rule also increases the amount of flower that medical marijuana cardholders and caregivers can purchase to 24 ounces per day and no more than 32 ounces per month. This change temporarily increases the daily purchase limit for cardholders to match their personal possession limit.
— Bulletin wire report
