Angela MacFarland is torn when it comes to re-opening schools this fall.
The first-grade teacher at R.E. Jewell Elementary School in southeast Bend understands that many working parents rely on school staff to watch and educate their children during the day, particularly younger children.
But MacFarland is also worried that students could pass COVID-19 to school staff — some of whom are older or have weak immune systems, and are therefore more vulnerable to the virus, she said.
"There's a heightened sense of anxiety," she said. "Teachers want to be back in school, but we’re also incredibly nervous for our health."
MacFarland isn't the only local teacher feeling nervous about returning to the classroom this fall. As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Oregon this summer, many Central Oregon teachers have expressed concern about starting in-person learning again. Some have even resigned rather than return.
Most of the region's six school districts have unveiled some sort of tentative re-opening plan for the fall, without too many detailed specifics.
Bend-La Pine and Redmond school district leaders both plan to have elementary students fully in classrooms this fall, while middle and high school students will learn partly from home in a hybrid model. Jefferson County and Culver school districts plan to have all students return to classrooms.
Crook County School District will allow parents to choose from having their students return to classrooms, learning entirely from home, or a mix of the two, according to district spokesperson Jason Carr. Sisters School District is considering multiple options for the fall, according to the district website.
Some local teachers said they need more specific information on what steps schools will take to mitigate the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
“Because this virus is so tricky and we have to wait to see what it does, there’s not a lot of details," said Sarah Barclay, president of the Bend Education Association. "That makes (teachers) nervous, because they want the time to plan and do well.”
Some local teachers have even discussed not returning at all this fall, according to Lenida Bilanovic, a sixth grade science and math teacher at Jefferson County Middle School and president of the Madras Education Association.
"Some are talking about possibly resigning, and some already have, because of their concerns with the plans, and how it’s going to go in the fall," Bilanovic said.
If she was in charge of Jefferson County School District, Bilanovic would have students attend in-person class part-time in a hybrid model.
"I think a hybrid (plan) would allow us to serve the community and what the parents want, but also keep everybody safe," she said.
Barclay agreed, and added that smaller class sizes would keep students and staff safer.
“If we have pods of kids coming in two days a week, we have the potential to save lives," she said.
There's also a concern that some children and teenagers may not be able to maintain proper COVID-19 mitigation rules, like social distancing and wearing masks. Amy Sabbadini, a history teacher at Bend High School, remembers how some students ignored health guidelines during the swine flu outbreak about a decade ago, resulting in many absences.
"Kids were still sharing drinks, because they’re just children," she said. "They don’t have as much caution when it comes to that."
Barry Branaugh — a social studies teacher at Ridgeview High School and an executive board member of the Redmond Education Association — said he was concerned about his students intentionally choosing to not follow safety guidelines.
“I would hope that (students) would respect everyone else and their potential safety and wear a mask," Branaugh said.
Oregon education officials recommend that students wear face coverings, but it is not a requirement.
MacFarland said beyond the difficulty of keeping her first grade students separated, she wasn't sure most schools had the capacity to keep every student six feet apart.
"My classroom is absolutely not big enough — we don’t even have individual desks, we have shared desks," she said. "We don’t even have the tables to make that work.”
Despite their anxiety, multiple teachers said they trust their local school district to do the best they can to keep students and staff safe during these unprecedented times.
“I have a lot of confidence that our current school board members are wise human beings," Sabbadini said of the Bend-La Pine School Board, which she called the best board she's worked under in her 18-year career. "It’s a phenomenal collection of people (with) big hearts and sharp minds."
