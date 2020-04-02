We regret to inform you that First Friday Gallery Walk won’t be happening in Bend this month — news that should come as little or no surprise given the state of things amid the coronavirus pandemic.
More news that may not come as a surprise: artists finding creative ways to sell art despite the difficulty, but not the impossibility, of in-person viewings and interaction with potential buyers.
As Central Oregonians have spent the last few weeks adjusting to life at home for the time being, area art galleries and their artists have been figuring out ways to cope, too.
Along with virtual exhibits and private showings, some galleries are seizing these socially distant days as opportunities to spruce up either their websites or their physical gallery spaces.
At Tumalo Art Co. in the Old Mill District, they’re doing both, said Susan Luckey Higdon, a wildlife and landscape painter and member of the artist-run gallery.
“We really have housekeeping we’ve been wanting to do, but there’s never any time,” Higdon said. “The artists are going to stagger being in there and doing clean-up and painting. … We’re kind of doing a slight update in color. Freshening. It’s spring anyway, but now we’ll actually have the chance to do it.”
Additionally, she said, “I’m working on getting all the artists to update their pages on the gallery page because we — including me — have let that go.”
The collectively run gallery has opted to move forward with its April show: “Shared Vision,” by Higdon and Tracy Leagjeld, whose landscape monotypes mesh well with Higdon’s artistic sensibility and similar themes.
And while there won’t be the usual First Friday Gallery Walk reception, you will be able to view them at tumaloartco.com/april.
“Truthfully, people are worried about their own stuff right now,” Higdon said. “Even if we can get the art out there just for people to enjoy, that will feel like a victory. And should someone want to see something, we can arrange an appointment, and even that appointment can be virtual, to see the art.”
For a refundable deposit of 25%, Higdon said, Tumalo Art Co. can hold on to a piece for potential buyers until they feel safe viewing and possibly buying it in person.
Jim Peterson, owner of Mockingbird Gallery in downtown Bend, and partner in the nearby contemporary art space Peterson Roth Gallery, said he’s also tackling projects he might not otherwise get to at Mockingbird.
“I’ve got lots of projects that I’m working on; in a weird way, the silver lining is it’s providing me with an opportunity to get caught up in some areas that normally I wouldn’t have the opportunity to do so,” he said.
When Peterson spoke to GO! last week, he’d just finished unpacking some new works by painter John DeMott, the featured artist for the month of April.
“I’m going to go ahead and hang his show and we will photograph it and put it his show on our newsletter and send that out and make sure people get an opportunity — through cyber sources, they can kind of see what we’re up to. We’re going to just keep our optimism intact.”
Peterson added that if anyone should want to come in for a private showing, staff is available.
“(We’ll) do our very best to stay safe and not get anybody in a situation where they feel they’re not in a comfort zone, but we do at the same time want to keep things rolling along here and support these artists,” he said.
Late last week, Hood Avenue Art Gallery in downtown Sisters completed a cool new virtual tour of its gallery, viewable on its website, hoodavenueart.com.
Even though the showroom is closed, one can view the works of the gallery’s 34 artists, who work in a wide variety of mediums. One can zoom in and even measure the size of pieces they’re considering buying.
“My wife and I sold a townhouse in Sisters, and our real estate agent did a virtual tour for it, and he’s also kind of a friend,” said photographer Scott Cordner. When the partners in the gallery met up to discuss how to deal with the current situation, “a virtual tour was thought of, so I reached out to him, and he has the equipment to do this. He took the images, and then I went ahead and added all the labels for the artwork in the gallery.”
Gallery artists can arrange an in-person viewing of pieces, or make use of apps such as Facetime or Zoom to interact with potential buyers. They’ll also ship or deliver to homes in Central Oregon.
Keeping busy
Rita Dunlavy, cofounder and managing partner of Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend, is working hard to keep its member artists working and inspired. Like other galleries, potential patrons are welcome to arrange a private visit.
“If we do everything that’s expected of us, then there isn’t any reason that in a few months we won’t be up and running,” she said.”
“This is our 10th year. We’re supposed to be celebrating this year. … And we intend to,” she added. “We have the ability to hang in there, and I think most of the stores in town feel the same way.”
Higdon of Tumalo Art Co. believes this could be a fruitful time for artists.
“Once they get their houses situated, and their food situation, which all of us have been doing the last couple of weeks, then I suspect that all of our artists will be — not just for others, but for themselves — creating as much as they can,” she said, laughing. “It’s for our own mental health right now, to be creating. We’re fortunate we can do that.”
Peterson of Mockingbird said he’s seeing some artists who are a bit shaken by current events, and others who are flourishing creatively.
“I’m seeing both things happen,” he said. “I’ve seen one artist who is kind of shutting down a little bit and not feeling at all productive or creative. I’ve got a couple of other artists that we represent, and I’m seeing fresh works coming off the easel that are really beautiful and inspired.
“I think everyone’s going to this a little bit differently. This is an uncharted path that we’re on here.”
