A man upset with Oregon’s stay-at-home order was cited by police for stealing and destroying social distancing signs from a Bend park.
Ricardo Cruz “Rick” Orazetti, 43, of Bend, is charged with theft and criminal mischief, Bend Police said in a press release.
A police search warrant request filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court provides details of the weeklong investigation into missing and damaged signs at Quail Park on NW Regency Street.
On May 4, Jeff Hagler, the park steward manager for the park district, notified Bend Police about recurring sign thefts at Bend parks.
All district parks now feature plastic signs informing park users of temporary rules intended to limit community exposure to COVID-19. There are also larger, A-frame signs that read “Love your dog, leash your dog.”
According to Hagler, when the signs started disappearing in late April, park stewards began securing them with zip ties and padlocks, the court document states.
Caution tape also had been removed from a play structure at Quail Park. After a steward secured one of the A-frame signs to a tree with a black cable, he returned to find only the cable.
After Hagler was interviewed, Bend Police set up a security camera pointed at the play structure, near two COVID signs, the court document states.
Police also interviewed park neighbors, many of whom suspected a man they identified as Rick Orazetti.
“Neighbors describe Orazetti as having very strong political beliefs, as well as believing the governor’s order should be lifted,” wrote Bend Police officer Keely Cashman-Caceres in the search warrant request. “Neighbors told us that Orazetti is known in the neighborhood to let his dog off leash in the park and that his daughters were seen removing caution tape from a play structure.”
Police learned Orazetti lives on property backing up to the park.
They interviewed a park steward who had recently attempted to find the owner of a dog loose at the park, the court document states. The steward had corralled the dog, a tan cattle dog named Taco, and called the phone number on its collar. The steward said the man who answered, Orazetti, became verbally aggressive, ranting about Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order and warning there would be “civil unrest” if it continued much longer.
A park maintenance worker told officers of another encounter with Orazetti, according to the court document. The man said Orazetti confronted him asking if he was the one who had put chicken wire around the rims of basketball hoops to prevent people from playing basketball.
“(The maintenance worker) went on to explain that the male continued to talk about how the park closure was a political issue and how upset he was,” Cashman-Caceres wrote. “He told me he attempted to defuse the situation because he believed if he disagreed with the male, that he would become physically violent.”
On Monday, May 11, officers reviewed footage from the security camera from the day before. At around 3:18 p.m., Sunday, a man resembling Orazetti’s description enters the camera frame with a tan cattle dog running off-leash. Over the next 12 minutes, the man is seen allegedly removing caution tape and throwing it in the garbage, removing the two signs and using bolt-cutters to remove a lock protecting an A-frame sign.
On Tuesday, May, 12, officers searched Orazetti’s home. He was arrested for theft and criminal mischief and not taken into custody.
