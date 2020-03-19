The city of Madras pulled a measure from the May ballot that would have asked residents to approve a sales tax on prepared food and beverages in order to fund road repairs.
The city made the decision Thursday due to the unstable economic climate created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The City Council will vote to ratify the decision to withdraw at its next meeting, Tuesday.
“In light of the deep financial impact COVID-19 restrictions are having on the restaurant establishments, we’ve made the decision to withdraw the measure from the May election and revisit the idea when the economy is in a stronger position,” City Administrator Gus Burril said in a press release.
The measure would have put a 5% sales tax on prepared food and beverages at restaurants, cafes and coffee shops in the city. The city estimates the tax would have raised about $990,000 each year, which is nearly three times as much as a gas tax generates.
Madras is facing $14 million in deferred maintenance to improve its roadways, according to the city. Needed improvements range from preventive maintenance to roads that need to be completely replaced.
Two other cities in Oregon have a prepared food tax. Ashland created its prepared food tax in 1993, and Yachats created its tax in 2008. Both use a 5% sales tax on prepared food and beverages.
