Most Central Oregon high schools have adopted a wait-and-see approach for this year’s graduation ceremonies. Their ability to hold an in-person, all-together celebration will depend on the local COVID-19 case counts at that time.
But high schools in Jefferson County have already decided.
Madras and Bridges high schools announced in-person graduation ceremonies on June 5 at the Madras High School football field. The two schools will have 137 and 51 graduates this year, respectively.
Culver High School, which has 42 seniors, will also hold an outdoor ceremony at the district athletic field, barring an intense weather event, said Superintendent Stefanie Garber.
Madras High’s parents and students overwhelmingly supported having a more traditional ceremony instead of repeating the drive-thru, one-at-a-time diploma handouts that were held last June, said principal Brian Crook.
“There were a lot of positives to the drive-thru. It was really fun,” Crook said. “But listening to the community and our seniors, they want the traditional ceremony, and I understand.”
The ceremony won’t be exactly the same as years past, Crook said. Instead of letting everyone into the football stadium, students will only get a set number of tickets to hand family and friends who wish to attend.
The number of tickets for Madras and Bridges graduates will depend on how bad the COVID-19 situation is in Jefferson County, according to a district press release. Each Madras High graduate will get between two and six tickets, depending on the risk level Jefferson County is in on June 2.
Because there are fewer Bridges graduates, their ticket allotments will range from four to 16.
“It just won’t be the same with the numbers, but it’ll still be a great celebration,” Crook said.
Jefferson County is currently in high risk, according to the governor’s office.
Everyone in attendance will also be socially distanced, and face masks will be required, Crook said.
Madras High students voted to have one large ceremony, with fewer visitors, instead of dividing the senior class in half but allowing more visitors.
“It wouldn’t be the same if it was split in half,” said Madras High senior Olivia Symons, 18, who will graduate with her twin brother, Grayson. “I don’t mind having limited family, because the only people coming would be my two parents we live with.”
Fellow Madras senior Seth Colton, 18, said he was excited to have a classic graduation.
“It feels pretty good to actually get to walk across the stage with the kids I’ve gone to school with, from kindergarten until now,” he said. “It’ll be our big last hurrah.”
The four school districts in Deschutes and Crook counties are also planning outdoor graduations — but they also all have backup plans in case COVID-19 counts continue to rise locally.
The governor’s office lists Deschutes and Crook counties in extreme risk for COVID-19, one step higher than Jefferson County.
Seniors at Bend-La Pine’s four larger high schools — Bend, Mountain View, Summit and La Pine — will either have a large ceremony at their respective football stadiums, or a one-by-one individual diploma walk like 2020, said district spokesperson Alandra Johnson. If Deschutes County is still in extreme risk on May 17, the district will go with the second plan, she said.
Redmond and Ridgeview high schools have a similar plan, said spokesperson Sheila Miller.
Both school districts traditionally held graduations inside the expo center at the Deschutes County fairgrounds, but state restrictions on indoor events prompted the schools to host events outdoors.
Crook County High School will also cancel its plans for a ceremony at its football stadium if the county is still in extreme risk, said spokesperson Jason Carr.
However, the COVID-19-safe ceremony of a graduate car parade through Prineville, which began last year, will be repeated regardless of the risk level, he said.
“It proved to be really, really popular,” Carr said. “It’s something that’s probably going to become a yearly tradition, regardless of COVID.”
Sisters High School is also planning a ceremony at its football stadium. If case counts are too high by early June, then students will do a drive-in ceremony at the Sisters Rodeo grounds like last year, said principal Joe Hosang.
