As tropey and predictable as a lot of happy endings can be, they still manage to give you some hope in the future. Most romantic comedies end with a kiss and a happily ever after and many straight comedies do the same. Regardless of the mode you’re in, these will lift your spirits with their joyful or sweet finales. Obviously, there are spoilers for all of these movies; in fact, the presence on this list is a spoiler in itself, but these are all either based on true stories or a few years old, so the moratorium on spoilers has passed.
“Fighting with My Family” (2019) — A surprisingly delightful film that was produced by World Wrestling Entertainment based on the true story of one of its youngest female wrestling champions, Saraya-Jade Bevis aka Paige portrayed by one-to-keep-an-eye-on Florence Pugh. Paige comes from a family of wrestlers in the town of Norwich, England. When she and her brother get invited to audition for the WWE, she is the only one chosen and jets off to the US for training for the NXT (for up and coming wrestling stars). The film, while not completely accurate with its timeline or specifics, paints a picture of a young woman struggling to find who she is while realizing both her and her family’s dreams. Some solid cameo work from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (who was the one to get the ball rolling on this biopic) and writer/director Stephen Merchant too. Stream it on Hulu or rent it from Amazon, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Footloose” (1984) — You probably have that classic Kenny Loggins guitar riff ringing through your head just thinking about the classic Kevin Bacon romance. Bacon stars as city-kid Ren, who moves to the podunk town of Beaumont, Oklahoma, where he discovers they’ve banned rock music and dancing. Well, Ren doesn’t like that. In between falling for Ariel (Lori Singer), the daughter of the ban’s ringleader and town cleric, Rev. Shaw Moore (John Lithgow), he and his new friends defy the orders and set out to put on a senior prom complete with dancing. Sure it may be cheesy, and Bacon’s (or rather his dance double and two gymnastic doubles) warehouse dance doesn’t really fit the dramatic tone of the rest of the movie, but you still have to get up and sing “Let’s Hear it for the Boy.” Stream it on Hulu or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Forrest Gump” (1994) — Let’s be honest, the happy ending here is still pretty much a gut-punch. America’s dad, Tom Hanks, gives and Oscar-winning performance as Forrest Gump, a simple man who ends up, without much extra effort, taking part in vital moments in American history and making it throughout his life. He fights in the Vietnam war, meets John F. Kennedy, is an international ping-pong champion, starts a successful shrimping empire, buys stock in Apple and all the while pines after his childhood love, Jenny (Robin Wright). While Jenny appreciates Forrest and probably loves him, she is drawn to anything and everything but what she grew up with, which by the end leads to her death, but before that happens, she reconnects with Forrest and introduces him to his son. Though you’ll be most likely bawling by the end, it is also a sweet ending between Forrest and Little Forest (Haley Joel Osment). Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Hook” (1991) — A retelling of the classic story of Peter Pan but this time, Peter (Robin Williams) grows up, has a family and forgets all about Neverland. Peter is the most adult adult you could imagine, career-driven and missing out on his children’s lives and accomplishments. Its when his kids, Jack and Maggie and are kidnapped by Captain Hook that he is whisked away to the land that lies second star to the right and straight on till morning. As he rediscovers the place, the lost boys and himself he is able to reconnect with the child within and save his kids. It all ends with the hopeful reminder that “to live is an awfully big adventure.” I personally cannot help but cry during most Robin Williams films since his death, and “Hook” is one of my childhood favorites so it makes it extra special on this list due in part to the way it ends. Stream it on Showtime or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Moonlight” (2016) — While not the saccharine close many happy endings bring, this one is the rare entry in LGBTQ films that doesn’t end with someone dying or breaking up or other heartbreaking scenarios. Instead, the film follows a young, gay Black man through three stages of his life from childhood to adulthood. Through his strained relationship with his addict mother (Naomie Harris), and his friendship with a drug dealer (Mahershala Ali) and his girlfriend (Janelle Monae), who take on parental roles, and his childhood friend, who ends up meaning much more. The quiet Oscar winner features tour de force acting from Ali who is on screen for less than 20 minutes, lush cinematography and the happy-ish ending not seen in films of its kind. Stream it on Netflix or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“This is the End” (2013) — This is one of those films that if you go in not expecting much you will be incredibly surprised as to how good it is. All the actors in it play “themselves” and play out their parts with such a great deal of fun it’s hard not to smile. When James Franco throws a party, inviting his celebrity friends Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride and Craig Robinson, the apocalypse starts. They all try and survive along with the rest of the Hollywood crowd that pops in and out throughout the film, but unfortunately, this is the end for them. Despite the imminent death for the crew, they all wind up pretty happy in heaven, where there is unlimited weed and the Backstreet Boys performing their hits. Stream it on Hulu (with Live TV) or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“School of Rock” (2003) — Come for the needle drops, stay for the rocking happy ending. Dewey Finn (Jack Black) is an overly enthusiastic guitarist and dreams of playing in a great rock band, but not much else. When it comes time to get a job or move out of the apartment he shares, he fakes his way into a teaching gig at a private school and creates a band made up of students. He’s actually a pretty good teacher it turns out, even if what he’s doing is super-illegal. Full of great music and a lot of heart, it’ll make you pick up your guitar again. Stream it on HBO Max/Go or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or Youtube.
“The Wedding Singer” (1998) — That ending! My heart still swells thinking about it. Following nice guy Robbie Hart (Adam Sandler), a heartbroken wedding singer as he meets and falls in love with Julia (Drew Barrymore) when he is enlisted to sing at her upcoming wedding to Glenn (Matthew Glave). Set in 1985 and full of Adam Sandler regulars in the ‘90s, this is the first team-up with Sandler and Barrymore and arguably the best. Stream it on Hulu (with Live TV) or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (1971) — Charlie (Peter Ostrum), a poor boy, gets the chance of a lifetime to visit the infamous Wonka Chocolate Factory near his home. But things are not what they appear and Wonka (Gene Wilder) takes him and four other children on a tour where the others get greedy, show their true colors and are either shot through a tube, juiced, sent down a bad egg chute or shrunk because of their misbehaviors. Charlie is the last one standing and when given the option to steal a secret candy for money or to be true to his heart, he refuses to sell the secret and in return will inherit the factory and all its glory. The final line of the cheery movie ends with Charlie getting everything he ever wanted and living happily ever after. Rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.