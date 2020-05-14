Local athletes up for awards
Four Central Oregon high school athletes were named finalists for the 68th Oregon Sports Awards.
Summit cross-country’s Fiona Max (2019 winner) and Teaghan Knox, Mountain View wrestling’s Beau Ohlson, and Ridgeview volleyball’s Rylee Troutman are all finalists in their respective sports.
Max and Knox were crucial in the Storm capturing yet another state championship, as Max finished first and Knox finished third at the Class 6A state meet in November.
Ohlson joined the exclusive four-time state championship club, pinning four of his five opponents to win the 145-pound weight class at the 6A state wrestling meet. The senior lost just one match in his final season.
Troutman was the Player of the Year in the Class 5A Intermountain Conference and helped the Ravens capture the team’s first state title. She was also a finalist for the Class 5A Player of the Year.
According to a news release, winners of the Oregon Sports Awards will be announced on NBCSportsNorthwest.com between Monday, May 18, and Friday, May 29.
Due to the cancellation of spring prep and college sports and the suspension of professional sports in response to COVID-19, the awards list has been modified from previous years. Spring prep sports awards and the Harry Glickman Award honoring an outstanding professional athlete of the year will not be included for 2020.
— Bulletin staff report
