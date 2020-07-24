Bend resident Kerstin Arias was initially conflicted about whether to send her son to sixth grade at High Desert Middle School this fall.
But on Wednesday, when Arias heard that her son would be required to wear a face covering in school, she immediately thought home schooling might be a better call for her family.
"I don’t want my son going to school having to have something on his face all day, when it could cause him to have stress, anxiety (and) his breathing wouldn’t go so well," Arias said. "The more I hear about it, it sounds like an honest-to-god bad idea."
On the flip side, Redmond mother Sarah Miller said she'd do absolutely anything to have her second grader at Hugh Hartman Elementary School this fall.
"I don’t care if I have to send her to school in a plastic bubble," Miller joked. "If she has to wear a mask, that’s totally fine with me.”
With summer halfway over, talk of reopening schools is on the minds of parents. And Gov. Kate Brown's recent mandate forcing all K-12 students to wear face coverings in school has complicated the matter for some.
In surveys from Crook County, Redmond and Jefferson County school districts, a majority of parents who responded said they planned to send their children back to school. All three of these surveys were conducted before Brown's face-covering mandate.
Since the governor's announcement Wednesday, multiple parents have called Redmond school leaders to ask if they could keep their kids learning online at home, or if they could home school them, said school district spokesperson Kelly Jenkins.
Home-schooling registration has risen in Central Oregon, although it still makes up a minuscule percentage of the overall student population.
As of Tuesday, 42 students from 26 different families had registered for home schooling, compared to only 9 students from six families in June and July 2019, according to the High Desert Educational Service District, which receives home-school registration forms.
This means roughly 0.1% of Central Oregon students — based on last year's public school student populations — will be home schooled this fall. And some of those families that registered were leaving private schools, just moved to Central Oregon, or were home schooling for non-COVID reasons, according to Linda Quon, spokesperson for the High Desert ESD.
Parents in Central Oregon have differing views on sending their children back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bend parent Sean Leslie is worried about spreading the virus and the health of teachers, but still plans to send his son to second-grade classes at North Star Elementary this fall.
“I don’t know what the right answer is, but if kids don’t go back to school, they won’t learn at this very important age, and parents won’t be able to do their jobs," he said.
Marjorie Amaya, who will have two children attending Bend High School, said she now feels less anxious about sending her kids back to the classroom than she did earlier in the pandemic.
"As this has played out some, it feels less threatening than it did at the beginning," she said.
Jessica Hadfield, a critical care nurse and mother of students at Hugh Hartman Elementary School and Obsidian Middle School, said she plans to use Redmond School District's online learning platform for her children this fall.
Normally, she'd be fine with a hybrid, part-online and part-in-person model, but she wanted her children to see their grandmother, who is in chemotherapy for breast cancer and is more vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19.
"My mom is sick, and I don’t know how much time we have left," Hadfield said. "It’s more important to me to spend time with family.”
Jennifer Souza, whose daughter will start ninth grade at Summit High School this fall, said she liked Bend-La Pine Schools' hybrid plan for high schoolers.
Souza is also on board with requiring students to wear face coverings.
"All the teenagers I know, they know they have to wear it and they’re not complaining," she said "It’s more the adults that are making problems about masks.”
