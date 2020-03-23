LOCAL SPORTS
Little League suspended through at least May 11
As it says in the first sentence of the Little League International website: “This is much bigger than Little League.”
The youth baseball organization that has 6,500 programs in more than 84 countries has recommended that all its leagues suspend all activities through May 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic — extending its original suspension that ran through April 6.
All Little League activities in Central Oregon, including Bend South and Bend North opening ceremonies scheduled for early April, and South Central’s Hat Night, where ballplayers in La Pine find out which team they are on, have been put on hold during the suspension.
“We recognize that this is the heart of the traditional Little League season, and we share in the great disappointment that many are feeling surrounding this additional pause in the 2020 season,” the Little League website noted. “However, it is our hope that by doing this, we will all play a small but important part in flattening the curve in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.”
—Bulletin staff report
