James to honor high school seniors
LeBron James is parlaying his many resources to help recognize high school seniors affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic threatening graduations across the country.
In conjunction with the XQ Institute and the Entertainment Institute Foundation, the LeBron James Foundation announced it would be producing a television special called “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.”
The program set to air May 16 across national networks and streaming platforms features appearances by the NBA superstar as well as Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, U.S. women’s soccer standout Megan Rapinoe and performances by, among others, the Jonas Brothers and Pharrell Williams.
“It’s been a hard few months for all of us, but I especially feel for the senior class of 2020,” James said in statement to ESPN.
“Every graduating senior needs to know how much we feel for them, and hopefully this can help, even a little.”
Millions of high school seniors are facing the prospect not being able to walk the stage to receive diplomas in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Los Angeles Lakers all-star’s SpringHill Entertainment is taking the lead in coordinating the commercial-free presentation that includes commencement addresses and videos aimed at showcasing a diverse representation of high school seniors.
— The Washington Post
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.