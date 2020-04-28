Central Oregon’s Spanish-speaking community is being disproportionately affected by COVID-19 because barriers remain to accessing information and resources.
While data are not available specifically for Deschutes County, statewide data show a rate of 11.5 Hispanic cases per 10,000 tested positive for COVID-19. That rate is more than three times higher than the non-Hispanic rate of 3.9 cases per 10,000, according to weekly data reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday.
“These could be my uncles, my parents,” said Leticia Montano Hernandez, a Mosaic Medical clinic manager in Madras. “Some of my people that I identify with might not be able to read English, so getting information in Spanish gives them the information they need to stay healthy.
“It is important because we’re exposed to each other. We serve the community, and we’re protecting each other.”
With about 40% of the Madras population speaking Spanish, it’s important to remove language barriers, especially during the pandemic, said Joanne Mina, Latino Community Association volunteer coordinator. Whether it be health information or election information, without dual translations, language can be a barrier.
“We have holes in our society where our communities are not quite as diverse as we thought they were, so we need to reach out and connect all segments,” Mina said. “Details are now really important. It’s a matter of life or death, not just the importance of having the information for the health of one community, but it’s important from a civic standpoint.
“Latinos are valid members of the community.”
Of Mosaic Medical’s patients, about 19% identify as Hispanic. Mosaic Medical has 15 clinics throughout Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, and providers are working to support its patients by translating resources and turning to radio with information about COVID-19, said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Mosaic Medical director of strategy and development.
“We do serve a large percentage of the Latinos in the community,” Knobbs-Seasholtz said. “We have supports for our community, but there hasn’t been a lot of information in Spanish. We are passionate that all populations are being served in ways that meet their needs so that we can be stronger together.”
The community is catching up with offering bilingual services and resources. St. Charles Health System added a Spanish speaking nurse on April 21 to take a rotation on the health hotline it operates with the help of Deschutes County Health Services.
The hospital also has been posting Spanish language information on its social media channels, including Spanish-subtitled videos and infographics, said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman.
“The hotline is entirely staffed by St. Charles nurses who have been reassigned to this role via our labor pool,” Goodman said. “It took a number of weeks before a bilingual nurse was available through that process.”
With 75 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Deschutes County as of Tuesday, officials cannot release specific demographic data because they don’t want to jeopardize patient confidentiality.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has been working to provide information in multiple languages, webinars, mental health services and telehealth, said Elizabeth Holden, Deschutes County Health Services Behavioral Health program manager.
“One of the best ways to serve is to understand the unique ways this community is impacted by COVID-19, and to provide services in a way that is culturally relevant to the community,” Holden said. “It is important to make sure that our staff has an understanding of the ways this community might be vulnerable and the ability to connect individuals with appropriate resources.”
That could mean meeting the cultural tastebuds of a community or posting signs and translating information into multiple languages, said Susan Rotella, Council on Aging in Central Oregon executive director. The council, which runs the Meals on Wheels program, hopes to roll out a meal program in Madras with food items to make a culturally appropriate meal.
The program should start in a couple of weeks when it distributes 150 food boxes, she said.
“We’ve been trying to find ways that our services can be a better fit for what the Latino community generally eats,” Rotella said. “This is the first time we’re reaching into this segment of the community, and we’re trying to get it out quickly and to as many people as possible.”
The council is hoping it can team up with the Latino Community Association and tap into this network of volunteers in Madras and Bend, she said.
“We’re only as strong as our weakest link,” Mina said. “If we’re all being told to wear face masks, we need to make sure everyone gets that message and understands why.”
There is nothing in the article about why people that live here don't speak English. If I were to emigrate to Mexico, why wouldn't I learn Spanish? I wouldn't consider it racist or giving up my culture if I did and would understand native speakers being irritated at continually having to compensate for my lack of education. It seems if we solved that problem, then a whole lot of problems would become moot now and into the future instead of being perpetual. In my own life, I try to minimize problems, especially if I am the cause of them. If anything, this crisis should emphasize the value of integrating into the culture one has chosen to live in.
