La Pine had fallen into a routine during late May and early June the past two years: Make the playoffs, play its best baseball of the year, then make a dogpile in the middle of Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer and spend the final weeks of the school year as the toast of the town.
That was the past two springs for the Hawks baseball program, which won the Class 3A state title in 2018 and 2019.
“It was super cool for the whole town to get behind us for the state championship,” said senior Austin McKittrick. “That part I definitely miss.”
The coronavirus pandemic put a quick end to La Pine’s routine by stopping the 2020 spring sports season before it could even start.
The Hawks lost out on a chance to achieve rare air: Only one team in Oregon history, Drain High School from 1949 to 1951, captured three straight state titles, a fact that was unknown to many of the La Pine players.
Perhaps, like the 1972 Miami Dolphins — the last NFL team to have a perfect season — do after the last undefeated NFL team loses its first game of the season, the players of those early ’50s Drain High ballclubs popped a bottle of champagne and puffed on a victory cigar knowing that their record is still intact.
La Pine had every reason to be in the conversation to share that honor with Drain High as teams to claim three consecutive state championships. All but one starter was returning from the team that caught fire the final four games of the 2019 season to claim its second state title.
Plus, the seniors that would have played this spring had won eight consecutive playoff games and nine of their last 10, dating to spring 2017.
“It was kind of a surprise we won the second one because we had lost so many seniors from the year before,” said senior Adam Plant. “That year it wasn’t like we were the favorites; we kinda felt like we were the underdogs.”
But the players know that a third state title was not a given. Unlike MLB and college baseball, high school baseball has no “best of” series or double-elimination. It is win or go home.
“I would like to say that we would have won, but honestly, you never know,” McKittrick said. “All it takes is one bad game and you never know when that bad game could have been.
“But if you gave us a chance, I think we would have won it, in my opinion.”
La Pine did not have the regular season that resembles a champion in 2019. The Hawks finished two games over .500 in league play — albeit a tough Special District 3 with three teams ranked in the Class 3A top four — and were swept in three games by Pleasant Hill and lost both games against Santiam Christian.
Then their season almost ended in the first round against Vale. La Pine entered the playoffs on a two-game slide and despite playing most of the game with a lead, the Hawks escaped with a one-run win, leaving several runners on base in the 3-2 victory.
“After that win, I could see in everyone’s faces that we can do this,” McKittrick said of narrowly escaping the first round. “We just needed to trust each other and that all of us could work together to achieve our goal.”
Luckily, the composure needed to make a run in the playoffs had been forged the previous years in the playoffs. The team knew it could not get too high or too low during the seven-inning games.
“We just played as a team,” Plant said. “We knew when it was time to perform and when it was time to focus.”
Then came a win against Rainier, a redemption win in the semifinals against Pleasant Hill — which outscored the Hawks 23-12 in their previous three meetings — before ending the season with a dogpile after an 8-1 win over Warrenton in the state final.
“It’s awesome because everyone is hyped up around you,” said Plant, who was at the bottom of the dogpile after pitching a complete game in the state title victory. “If you are under a lot of people it can be hard to breathe a little bit. You are just so happy to be under there.”
It would be understandable if the La Pine players looked back at this spring as simply a missed chance to capture another state title, without it being settled on the field. For McKittrick, it is more of an opportunity to look back at what the program accomplished during his years at La Pine.
“I’ve accepted the COVID thing,” McKittrick said. “My legacy at La Pine baseball is already set and I’m proud of what me and my classmates have done for La Pine. We left a great legacy, and that’s all I can ask for.”
