Whether the effects are obvious or more subtle, the coronavirus pandemic has made an impact on every facet of life, business and culture, forcing institutions to adapt on the fly.
Among these is “listener supported, volunteer powered” KPOV-88.9 FM, a nonprofit radio station in Bend that relies on a small army of volunteers. Station Manager Jill Mahler and Programming and Development Director Bruce Morris and station volunteers have scrambled to adapt to the need for social distancing at the small station while continuing to broadcast.
“All of our local programming is created by 65 local volunteer DJs, and to keep everybody safe, we decided we couldn’t have people coming in the studio,” Morris said.
While KPOV can still rely on syndicated programming such as “Democracy Now,” which airs weekday mornings, the biggest challenge has been with its own programming, usually produced in-house, where even Luddites can be brought to some level of technical proficiency, Morris said.
With only a limited number of staff and key technical volunteers being permitted inside, “the challenge then is ‘how do we get on the air all of this content that people normally come in the studio to do?’” he said.
The obvious answer is not necessarily simple: equip and teach those volunteers to record their shows off-site. Because the dozens of volunteers have varying levels of technical know-how, the solutions are not always the same for everybody, Morris said.
For those lacking the skills, a couple DJs have created tutorials for their peers lacking technical prowess on creating programming at home.
“The whole thing is a work in progress. We’re working on distributing those materials to the DJs at home,” Mahler said last week by phone from the station, where she still stops in as needed, though she’s primarily working from home. (Morris and a skeleton crew are at the station more frequently.)
Pivoting to home recording is extra challenging given the fact that the DJs each have different in-home equipment at their disposal.
“Everybody’s got a different kind of computer and a different phone, and there’s different software, and the same thing isn’t going to work for everybody,” Mahler said.
“So it’s kind of hard to train them on that, especially when we can’t do face -to -face training. To convey the information to people, even with these nicely written tutorials, … (some) people don’t even know what the technology is, let alone how to use it.”
However, more tech-savvy DJs were able to create new shows at home right from the start of social distancing. Others who are still being brought up to speed can edit their old shows to remove portions that are no longer timely.
“Fortunately, we do record all of our programming as a regular thing, as we always have, so we have those shows that can be edited and recycled,” Mahler said.
“The truth is, if you tuned in in the middle of one of those, you really wouldn’t know the difference,” Morris added.
The logistical challenges don’t end once shows are shared with the station.
“It’s a mess, right? Some of them are the prerecorded shows that are already on our system, and so it’s going and figuring out which of those they want to play, or which of those they want us to upload to edit. And then it’s figuring out, OK, who’s giving us programming that’s either original, or edited from the Google Drive?” Morris said, referring to the cloud storage site that allows file sharing among the station and DJs. “Which show do we play on which date? And I’m doing that with just a couple of volunteers coming in. I’m the only full-time staff person.”
The volunteers and their level of commitment are nothing short of “amazing,” he added.
One of those volunteers is Kevin Byrne, co-host with Gregg Morris of “Terrapin Station
Devoted to the Grateful Dead, it airs at 10 p.m. Thursdays. Byrne co-founded the show when the station began 14 years ago but took a hiatus when he moved to Terrebonne. He returned to the show in March, “just as it was all starting,” he said, referring to the coronavirus.
Byrne, who also DJs at bars and events, had the software for at-home recording.
“Now they’ve set up Google Drive for all that, so now all the DJs are able to sit at home and then just send it in electronically, where even at the beginning, I still had to go in with a thumb drive and load it into my show slot,” he said. The coronavirus-inspired changes have “made it easier on that end.”
KPOV has an automated system that loads shows such as “Democracy Now,” so with some beefing up, that automation can be employed to schedule locals’ prerecorded or edited shows. Some stations similar to KPOV in size are not so fortunate. “They just have live people going in and scheduling stuff all day,” Mahler said.
The only show being broadcast live right now is The Point, which airs at 9 a.m. weekdays, said board president Michael Funke.
Last week, “One of our show hosts was on the phone at home interviewing a couple of guys from the Redmond Fire Department, who were also on the phone, and then there was somebody in the studio to make that connection and maintain it,” Funke said. “We have glitches, you know. This is all new to us, but I look at TV news, and I look at PBS, or MSNBC or CNN, and everybody’s having the same glitchy problems. All the technology — we’re all experiencing it. I just kind of figure our listeners understand.”
Another new effort at the station involves reading the day’s local and state COVID-19 news, collected by volunteer Maryann Hart from credited news sources and read by Funke, who has the ability to record at home using Adobe Audition.
Funke, the host of “The Radical Songbook,” which airs Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, has also begun to record full-length shows at home.
“Putting a two-hour show together, depending on what you’re doing, can take you up to five hours to do,” Funke said. “In a way it’s kind of fun. I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t enjoy some aspects of it.”
“Michael is sort of our standard, like ‘If Michael can do it, you can do it,’” Mahler said with a good-natured chuckle.
“It does take time for people. It depends on how polished they want it to be, or what kind of elements they’re adding to it. Everybody’s different, but it can certainly take that long.”
