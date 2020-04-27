A federal judge has shot down another request for release by accused eco-saboteur Joseph Dibee but this time directed prosecutors to provide her weekly updates on the status of any COVID-19 cases at the jail where Dibee is in custody.
There have been no reports of anyone who has tested positive in the Multnomah County Inverness Jail, where Dibee is being held, or at the downtown Portland jail aside from a report of a county sheriff’s employee who has the virus.
“While the Court recognizes that the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has taken steps to keep COVID-19 at bay, the Court is also concerned with reporting regarding COVID-19 cases and testing availability in its facilities,’’ U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken wrote in a ruling Friday. “Should there be a significant change in those cases, the Court will reconsider defendant’s motion for release.’’
Aiken called her decision rejecting his release “a close call,’’ adding the government had not proved Dibee remains a danger to the community but she believes there’s a risk he won’t return to court if released. She noted he has a wife and son in Russia and wasn’t arrested until he was caught in 2018 in Cuba on a 12-year-old federal warrant.
Dibee, 52, is accused of taking part in environmental sabotage in Oregon, Washington and California. He was indicted in 2006 in Oregon on charges of arson, conspiracy to commit arson and destruction of an energy facility. Dibee is accused of helping destroy the Cavel West Inc. meatpacking plant in Redmond on July 1, 1997, and destroying a Bonneville Power Administration tower near Bend on Dec. 30, 1999, though his attorney said Dibee didn’t play a role in the tower vandalism and called that charge “bogus.”
While in custody, he suffered a broken jaw during an assault and is recovering from surgery. He’s being held in the Inverness Jail’s medical unit.
Dibee’s lawyer, Paul Hood, had cited an Oregonian article from April 14, in which the county corrections health director reported three coronavirus tests of inmates in the county and no positive results for the disease. “This Court should have little to no confidence in the ability of the Inverness Jail to protect Mr. Dibee,’’ Hood argued. “The nearly sixty-day delay in getting him a physical therapy appointment following his surgery to correct an injury he received from an assault at the jail demonstrates the limitations of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and arranging a physical therapy appointment seems far simpler than protecting a jail population from the spread of COVID-19.’’
Prosecutor Geoffrey Barrow said Inverness has no known cases of the virus and that the defense has presented no evidence that the jail’s staff is unprepared to address such cases if they should arise.
