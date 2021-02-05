The state's decision to divert COVID-19 vaccines from counties that were ahead of the vaccination schedule isn't sitting well with Jefferson County Board of Commissioners.
In a letter sent Thursday to the Oregon Health Authority, the county said it wanted to remind the state that a uniform approach to vaccine distribution doesn't work for small counties. The county urged the state to rethink its decision and renew its plans to send vaccines to Jefferson County so the county can resume vaccinating its community.
"We don't have a problem getting the vaccines out to our community," said Tami Kep`a, Jefferson County Public Health spokeswoman. "We're hoping the letter will get us back to the top of the prioritization list."
Getting more vaccines is particularly important because the county often ranks poorly among other counties for health metrics, said Wayne Fording, a county commissioner.
Jefferson County ranked 34 out of 36 counties in the annual State of Oregon by the County Health Rankings in partnership with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute. The county ranks higher than the state average for premature death and experiences higher than normal rates of obesity and asthma. That's combined with higher number of uninsured, income inequalities, poverty levels and available healthcare providers.
"They shouldn't be redirecting the vaccines to Portland," Fording said. "Sometimes when you're a small county you have to stand up for yourself or else get left out.
"We're asking for our share. We don't want to go to zero (vaccines)."
Last week state health officials announced it would redirect vaccines from 18 counties that have vaccinated all of its medical professionals and teachers and were ready to move onto the elderly, to counties that were still reaching out to medical professionals.
As of Friday, Jefferson County vaccinated 2,452 people, of which 573 have received both the first and second doses, according to the Oregon Health Authority dashboard.
The county is ranked fourth in the state in terms of case rates per 100,000, according to the letter. Many of the COVID-19 infections in Jefferson County have been at workplaces. To date 25 people have died of the virus in Jefferson County and the decision to redirect the county's supply of first-dose vaccines to other communities is causing harm.
"We have a 37-page waiting list," Fording said. "There's interest. People are definitely wanting the vaccine. The goal is to get back to that herd immunity situation and get businesses open and kids in school."
