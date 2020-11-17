Students in Madras, Warm Springs and Metolius will have to wait a bit longer to return to classrooms, as Jefferson County School District has cancelled its plans to resume in-person learning on Nov. 30.
In the past week, COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in Jefferson County. The two-week case average jumped from 29 to 74 between Nov. 7 and 14, according to Oregon Health Authority statistics. The test positivity rate went from 7.8% to 14.5% in that same time. Those numbers mean the county cannot re-open schools, according to state metrics.
Jefferson County School District will continue distance learning through the month of December, according to a letter signed by Superintendent Ken Parshall, posted online Monday night. The earliest in-person learning could resume is Jan. 4, 2021, he wrote.
The other K-12 school district in Jefferson County, Culver, cancelled its Nov. 30 reopening plans last week.
