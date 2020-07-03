Jefferson County was among eight counties added to Gov. Kate Brown’s watch list Friday for COVID-19, due to surging numbers of cases in recent weeks.
Counties on the Governor’s watch list are monitored while the Oregon Health Authority and local officials conduct additional measures to control the spread of the virus.
If the counties do not see a downturn quickly, restrictive measures such as business closures or tighter gathering size limits will ensue, according to the Governor's Office.
Jefferson County has 131 coronavirus cases, including five new cases Friday. Oregon reported 344 new COVID-19 cases Friday, after reaching a new daily record Thursday of 375 new cases.
The other counties added to the watch list Friday are: Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, and Wasco.
The spread of COVID-19 in those counties rose to alarming levels in recent weeks, according to the Governor’s Office.
Oregon Health Authority data showed alarmingly high per capita rates of case increases and community spread, which are cases where the infections are not attributable to a specific location or event. This community spread is a serious warning sign for health experts, according to the state health authority.
As a result of the rise in cases, the governor announced Friday a stepped up enforcement effort statewide on face covering, physical distancing, and occupancy standards in place for businesses. Led by Oregon Occupational Safety and Health and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, enforcement will ensure restaurants, bars, and other businesses comply with COVID-related rules over the Fourth of July holiday weekend and thereafter, the governor said in a statement.
