While the rest of Central Oregon schools have moved to at-home learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three youth academies run by Bend-based nonprofit J Bar J Youth Services are still hosting classes. That's because their students — all of whom were court-ordered to be there — can't leave .
The three sites where classes are still being taught are the J Bar J Boys Ranch and the girls-only The Academy at Sisters, both east of Bend, as well as the more intense, boys-only J5 Short Term Stabilization Program, held at the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Students live full-time at all three sites. But the spread of the coronavirus pandemic confined the 63 students to their campuses, with no new students or visiting family members allowed to enter.
"This is almost like homeschooling," said Amy Fraley, J Bar J Youth Services' executive vice president. "This is where they live, and we’re making sure their services continue, because they don’t have other options.”
Because the students can't enter the community and easily contract and spread the coronavirus among themselves, the quarantined campuses are a fairly protected place, said Erik Sieber, who teaches social studies and language arts at the J Bar J Boys Ranch.
"They’ve come to realize that ... it’s probably the safest place for them right now," he said.
Despite classes carrying on as normal, some things have changed. Being isolated without visitors, or an ability to go home, upset the students at the boys ranch, Sieber said.
The students' typical community service activities, along with a planned geology field trip to the Oregon Badlands Wilderness wildlife preserve, were canceled, said Fraley.
"We wouldn’t be able to keep social distance if we had everyone together in a van," she said.
One class at The Academy at Sisters is being taught through Zoom video chat, but every other classroom has an in-person instructor, said Stephanie Alvstad, the nonprofit's CEO.
Because class sizes are small at the schools — usually between 10-12 kids — students have spaced apart in the classrooms for social distancing, said Fraley. And handwashing is being repeatedly emphasized on the campuses, said Sieber.
Students at the J Bar J Boys Ranch were still able to entertain themselves over their spring break last week while stuck on campus. Using equipment and materials from a woodworking class, they created boards for the lawn game cornhole, Fraley said.
The only people who are allowed in and out of J Bar J Youth Services' campuses are the staff. Many of the nonprofit's approximately 140 employees have been asked to work from home, particularly those with office jobs, said Alvstad.
For those that have to be on the campuses, like teachers and other residential staff, extra safety precautions have been added, including a requirement for everyone to wash their hands after entering or leaving a building, Alvstad said. And if a number of residential staff get sick, then the working-from-home office workers will temporarily fill their place, she said.
Seiber said he doesn't feel like his health is in jeopardy while teaching at the boys ranch, since all of his students can't leave the campus. And if any students get sick, they won't walk across the campus to the classroom, he said.
"Personally, I don’t feel like we’re at any more risk," he said. "Because we are quarantined, that’s not a fear of our staff."
Fraley couldn't give an exact number of how many J Bar J Youth Services staff were still working at the campuses.
Sieber said he was grateful that he and other teachers on the campuses were still able to work and help students during the coronavirus crisis.
"Really, they have no where else to go, and it feels pretty good to give them the treatment they need," he said. "The show must go on."
Students at the boarding schools could not be interviewed for confidentiality reasons.
