The thing Diane Beisler misses the most since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is her ability to hang out with friends and family. On a typical day, Beisler, 78, would normally be the first one to contact her neighbors to go out and do something.
Instead, Beisler, who lives near Oregon State University-Cascades, hasn’t been able to organize the annual holiday bazaar. She hasn’t gone for lunch, exercised or hung out with anyone other than her brother and her son. That’s it, she said.
“I really miss socializing, that’s for sure,” Beisler said. “I haven’t seen parts of my family since March of last year, and they live right here in Bend. “
Beisler is among the more technologically savvy seniors who own a smartphone and a tablet for accessing the internet, so she was able to sign up for the vaccine.
She is able to make telehealth appointments with her doctor.
Others are not so lucky. Senior citizens are at risk of severe depression from the isolation caused by the control measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus. There is a toll, said Dr. Michael Harris, a Summit Medical Group internal medicine physician.
“Our seniors haven’t had access to get out and do things they’d normally do to keep them healthy, like going to the gym or playing pickleball,” Harris said. “Their physical health has suffered and their mental health associated with that, as well. Seniors more so than the rest of us, have been affected by the lack of being able to connect with family and friends.”
For Keith Radabaugh of Prineville, the past year has been one of extreme sadness. His wife, Carol, died in July while they were living in an assisted living facility in Redmond. They were married for 62 years.
The melanoma the 85-year-old has had four times keeps causing problems with swelling in his right arm. Radabaugh, who is scheduled to get his second vaccine shot on Wednesday, has a positive attitude toward the pandemic.
“I have been isolated more than once in my life,” Radabaugh said. “Took a tour in the Far East on a ship when I was in the Navy.”
Radabaugh said he wears his mask, washes his hands frequently and keeps his distance whenever he goes out, but he’s a social person. He likes to chat with people.
In Deschutes County, the largest group to test positive for COVID-19 are people age 20-29 with 1,178 cases and no deaths. But the age group with the highest number of deaths is those that are 70 to 89 years old category, with 38 deaths, according to the Deschutes County Health Services. The next highest group is among 60- to 69-year-olds with six deaths.
“I never worried about getting COVID-19,” Radabaugh said. “I’ve always had faith that my country would come up with something to help us.”
There are programs that can help. It isn’t hard to find volunteers in Central Oregon who are eager to help senior citizens make an appointment, deliver meals or help them sign up online for a vaccine if they don’t have access to a computer.
The Council on Aging in Bend, which operates the Meals on Wheels program, is one of those agencies. It has continued its meal delivery program but closed its dining room to ensure physical distance was maintained. Now seniors who have cars can drive up three times a week in Bend, Sisters, Madras, La Pine to snag a grab-n-go lunch, said Susan Rotella, Council on Aging executive director.
In Redmond and Prineville, volunteers deliver meals to client’s homes. It’s a tiny step, but a needed one to maintain the connections and friendships from the dine-in services.
“It is common for older adults to feel socially isolated and lonely,” Rotella said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only made this isolation worse.
“During this pandemic, which is challenging for all but especially for older people, the Council on Aging has increased its programming and meal services to help keep older adults safe and at home.”
Health officials from multiple organizations, the county health, St. Charles Health System and Mosaic Medical, are partnering to help senior citizens get vaccinated by helping them remove barriers to the application process, confusion over the vaccination guidelines, language challenges and transportation to and from vaccination sites, Rotella said.
Bend resident Donna Trussell has been waiting for several weeks to be told there’s a vaccine shot for her. The 80-year-old didn’t respond right away when her age group got the green light to schedule an appointment, and now she’s the only one of her friends without the first dose of the vaccine.
“I’ve phoned. I’ve left messages, and I haven’t received any comment or call,” Trussell said. “I’m not as anxious as some, but I thought it would be simpler.”
On Friday, she got the call. She will get her first COVID-19 vaccination on Monday.
When Beisler thinks about how she hasn’t seen her niece and her family since before the pandemic began, her voice gets thick with emotion. She is awaiting her second vaccine shot but said she won’t be comfortable hanging out with friends until more people have the vaccine.
She knows she is among the lucky ones. She has family in town. She has her son and brother to lean on. Some in her building don’t have any family.
The worst part of the pandemic is waiting for an opening in her orthopedic surgeon’s schedule so she can get her knee repaired.
A fall while camping last summer has left her on the injured list, sitting on the couch, chair or in bed.
“I don’t go out of my apartment to socialize at all,” she said. “I don’t recognize the new people. I’m only in a chair or a couch or a bed. That’s my territory. It’s so ridiculous. If you know me, I’m never confined. It’s not who I am.”
