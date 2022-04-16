Coronavirus Covid-19 background
123RF

The number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon have increased over the last couple of weeks. But state health experts say they expected it.

The seven-day moving average of COVID cases has risen from about 230 a few weeks ago to 421 on Friday. On Wednesday alone, 605 cases were reported to the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon Health & Science University's Peter Graven said the increase comes as Oregonians no longer have to wear masks in most public places and as children return to school. He said the recent increase is caused by the same variant of COVID that caused a spike in cases this winter.

“The good news is that it is the same omicron, and we know that it has a much lower risk of hospitalization, certainly than delta did, particularly if you’ve been vaccinated,” Graven said.

According to Graven, while the number of people getting COVID is increasing, their symptoms aren't as severe and they're not ending up in the hospital.

About 100 Oregonians were hospitalized with the virus Saturday. That number has stayed about the same since the start of April. The month before, the average number of people hospitalized with COVID was about 400. Of course, U.S. hospitalizations could get worse as the latest wave continues.

Central Oregon's counties remained at "low" Saturday on the CDC's COVID-19 community level scale.

For more coverage about the latest increase in COVID-19 cases, click here.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.