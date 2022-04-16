The number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon have increased over the last couple of weeks. But state health experts say they expected it.
The seven-day moving average of COVID cases has risen from about 230 a few weeks ago to 421 on Friday. On Wednesday alone, 605 cases were reported to the Oregon Health Authority.
Oregon Health & Science University's Peter Graven said the increase comes as Oregonians no longer have to wear masks in most public places and as children return to school. He said the recent increase is caused by the same variant of COVID that caused a spike in cases this winter.
“The good news is that it is the same omicron, and we know that it has a much lower risk of hospitalization, certainly than delta did, particularly if you’ve been vaccinated,” Graven said.
According to Graven, while the number of people getting COVID is increasing, their symptoms aren't as severe and they're not ending up in the hospital.
About 100 Oregonians were hospitalized with the virus Saturday. That number has stayed about the same since the start of April. The month before, the average number of people hospitalized with COVID was about 400. Of course, U.S. hospitalizations could get worse as the latest wave continues.
