After a blissful weekend of good weather, busy parks and signs of spring break, Central Oregon’s hospitality industry is bracing for leaner days ahead as greater travel restrictions take hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Despite the economic fallout, the nonprofit that promotes tourism in Bend told people to stay away.
“Last Friday we issued a strongly-worded statement urging visitors to stay home,” said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend’s president and CEO. “Governor Brown made it clear that people should only travel for essential reasons and Visit Bend fully supports this order.”
Hundreds flowed into Central Oregon last week and over the weekend despite warnings of the spread of COVID-19, but the governor’s message to stay home got more forceful Monday when she ordered more businesses to close and threatened to charge people with a misdemeanor if they violate the stay-home order.
Central Oregon has 20,000 to 30,000 jobs that are susceptible to layoffs in the weeks ahead, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
“The margins are tight for many businesses and many have less than one month worth of cash reserves on hand,” said Runberg. “Businesses have and will continue to close. I have no doubt that some of those businesses that close temporarily will never reopen.”
Area businesses already impacted by the closures include Brasada Ranch, which furloughed its staff until the end of March, according to a letter from Duncan Hogarth, the ranch’s managing director. The decision will leave 29 full-time employees and 67 part-time employees on unpaid leave of absence.
“This decision is being made as a result of the unforeseeable, dramatic number of reservation cancellations and other decreases in our business caused by concerns related to the natural disaster that is Coronavirus,” said Hogarth.
At least one vacation rental agency in Sunriver was evicting visitors, giving them 24 hours notice to leave the property, and canceling reservations for several weeks to come.
James Lewis, general manager for the Sunriver Homeowners Association, said he is encouraging holidaymakers to stay away.
“All we can do is ask people to abide by the governor’s executive order,” said Lewis. “We hope that folks who have plans to come to Sunriver would abide by the executive order and stay at home.”
Rebecca Whitson, general manager for Bluebird Day Vacation Rentals in Bend, said the company has experienced hundreds of cancellations. Whitson said the business has shifted away from nightly rentals to monthly stays as locals look for opportunities to social distance.
“We are helping people to move away from elderly housemates,” said Whitson.
Douglas Hoshek a Sunriver resident, reported the resort town was busy over the weekend, with lots of out-of-towners hanging out in public areas.
“The village was crowded. There were lots of people on the trails and tennis courts,” said Hoshek. “Judging by the license plates, it was lots of Californians last week and Oregonians over the weekend. If the governor had not shut it down, more people would have come here.”
