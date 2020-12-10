A rapid accumulation of cases in the community since Halloween is stretching St. Charles Health System staffing to its limits.
Hospital workers say they’re having to put in 16-hour shifts only to turn around and work a 12 hour shift the next day. Others are being pulled into nursing duty, which is out of their scope of normal work.
And on Monday the hospital cared for 49 COVID-19 patients, the most ever. By Thursday those numbers dropped to 39 patients with four of the five in intensive care on a ventilator, said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles Health System physician executive.
“We are two weeks past the Thanksgiving holiday and it takes about two weeks to get from exposure (of COVID-19) to requiring hospitalization,” Absalon said on Thursday in a Zoom update with county and city officials. “We may see more patients if they contracted the disease during the holiday.”
Last week, the hospital suspended nonemergency surgeries to keep beds and staff available for the surge in patients.
While it’s always difficult to manage the staff at a hospital, it’s particularly challenging now when 90 staffers are out on furlough because they had been exposed to the virus or have tested positive for COVID-19, Absalon said.
The concerns for hospital staffing come at a time when Deschutes County is recording soaring numbers of positive cases of COVID-19. Roughly 10% of all of Oregon’s COVID-19 cases are health care workers, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Feeling the stress, 160 St. Charles medical professionals signed a petition urging the hospital to beef up staffing levels and ensure that there’s enough personal protective equipment for the staff.
Nurses would like to see regular testing to weed out those who are without symptoms to prevent spread, said Kevin Mealy, Oregon Nurses Association communications manager. The association represents 1,000 nurses at St. Charles Bend and 15,000 nurses and allied health workers in Oregon, according to the association.
“Most cases of COVID-19 are spread by people who don’t know they’re sick,” Mealy said. “They’re pre-symptomatic or haven’t developed symptoms yet. So early identification prevents spread.
“Nurses feel they’ve put themselves at risk for the past nine months and are asking for support and protection, but they’re being blamed for the staff issues and causing the spread of COVID in the hospital. “
Long-term care and skilled nursing facilities have been doing regular testing of staff since the beginning of the pandemic, he said. The same principles need to be applied at hospital settings, Mealy said.
Frank Fleetham, a 77-year-old Bend resident, has had firsthand knowledge of the kind of care nurses are giving at St. Charles Bend. In the past 11 weeks, Fleetham said he’s had three visits for different issues. Each time he said the staff at the hospital were caring and professional.
“I was on the COVID floor, but I didn’t have COVID,” Fleetham said. “I’m home now, but they took good care of me.”
He was in the hospital last week and was moved out of hospital rooms twice to get him as far away from other patients with COVID, he said. To show his support for the care he received, Fleetham organized a high-five vigil outside the hospital on Thursday, despite the hospital not allowing visitors on its property.
“They were helpful and friendly,” said Fleetham. “They worked as a team doing everything they could so they don’t spread the virus to other patients.”
But St. Charles discouraged gathering and has not allowed visitors into the hospital since the start of the pandemic, said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman.
“While we are deeply appreciative of our community’s support, we strongly discourage any such gathering outside of the hospital,” Goodman said in an email. “Given the high risk of COVID exposure in our community, it’s much more important to us that everyone stay safe.”
Since March, St. Charles has tested 835 caregivers for COVID-19 and has treated 272 COVID-19 patients, Absalon said in an email. Roughly 4,500 caregivers work in the hospital, but only 1.9% have tested positive. St. Charles does conduct a follow-up investigation to determine the source of the exposure and has found some to be community-acquired, Absalon said.
“Put another way, in spite of caring for patients with COVID-19, our caregivers are not commonly contracting the virus in our facilities,” Absalon said. “It’s true that with the high volume of patients who need hospitalization and the severity of their illness, meeting the escalating staffing needs has been a challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.