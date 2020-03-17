Coronavirus fears shut down Hoodoo
Hoodoo ski area near Sisters announced Tuesday that it was closing for the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are very sad to report that the 2019-20 Hoodoo Ski Area season is now over,” noted the resort’s website, skihoodoo.com. “Governor Brown has directed that groups no larger than 25 be allowed to congregate. We have implemented all measures recommended by the CDC and were enjoying our camaraderie with fellow co-workers and skiing friends. However, even with preventative measures, sterilization, re-sterilization and the natural spacing of ski sports, there are far more than 25 people who congregate at the bottom of the lifts for a ride up to enjoy the mountain.”
The note added that Hoodoo will honor next season any leftover gift certificates, AnyCards, or vouchers that were dated for this season.
For more information, visit skihoodoo.com.
—Bulletin staff report
