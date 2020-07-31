As temperatures climbed to 100 degrees in Bend on Thursday afternoon, Mike Yunker’s supply of water dwindled to just a case and a half.
With the weather expected to remain hot, and little reprieve in sight, Yunker, the director of programming at Shepherd’s House Ministries, knew the supply wouldn’t be enough to meet the demand.
So Yunker put out a call to the public Thursday for bottled water donations. Without water, the homeless people that Shepherd’s House serves could face dehydration or worse.
The need comes at the junction of two crises which can be life-threatening to those without permanent shelter: excessive heat and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of the pandemic, many restaurants that give out free cups of water have closed their lobbies to the public, meaning only people in cars who can pull through the drive-thru can get them, Yunker said.
“If you’re a homeless person on the street, it’s tougher right now than ever before,” Yunker said.
On Wednesday and Thursday, much of Central Oregon was subject to an excessive heat warning as temperatures reached triple digits in some parts of the region.
But a lack of water isn’t the only thing homeless people face during the pandemic’s hottest days.
With libraries and other usually public places closed, there are fewer public options for shade and air conditioning — both things that the National Weather Service recommends during warnings like those issued this week.
That lack of space leaves homeless people trapped in the heat, according to Stacey Witte, the executive director of the homeless outreach nonprofit REACH. That means Witte goes out to meet people instead of having them come to a central location for supplies and support services.
“Folks can’t escape it,” Witte said of the heat. “If it’s 96 outside, if they do have an RV a trailer, you know it’s so much hotter in there.”
Witte went out Wednesday and connected with about 30 homeless people, bringing water, propane and other supplies to their camps near Hunnell Road, about seven miles north of downtown Bend. There she experienced the heat for herself.
That far away from town it can be a challenge to get to a shelter or service provider in the first place, she said.
“Everything you own in your life is sitting in a tarp, or in an RV, or just out in a tent,” Witte said. “If you walk away (to go to get services), you could lose everything in your life.”
What’s more, once people can get to a shelter or provider, indoor spaces are often off-limits in light of pandemic protocols.
The National Weather Service office in Pendleton predicts temperatures in Bend will reach 93 on Friday and the high 80s over the weekend.
For now, water donations can be dropped of at the Shepherd’s House location at 1854 NE Division St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and financial donations can be made online at www.shepherdshouseministries.org.
REACH is accepting monetary donations online at www.reachoutcentraloregon.org/donate.
