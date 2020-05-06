Hands-on work is a key component of Kyle Webb’s energy systems engineering lab at Oregon State University-Cascades. Piece by piece, his students are building an audio equalizer, which is a speaker that can adjust the bass, mid-level or treble volumes of any song.
But when OSU-Cascades announced that all spring classes would be taught remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Webb, a senior instructor of energy systems engineering, had to figure out how to translate that lab experience for students stuck in their homes or dorms.
He didn’t want to cancel the class, or record himself building an equalizer that his students could watch. Instead, Webb sent everyone in his class a kit to build equalizers from home.
“Having the ability to get into the lab and build things … is so important; it’s the thing that helps abstract theory become concrete,” Webb said. “I just wasn’t willing to give up on that.”
Since the spring term began at the end of March, Webb has hosted a Zoom session with his nine students every Wednesday, and he watches them build a small piece of the equalizer. He can keep an eye on their projects and answer questions during the two-hour weekly lab.
Because of the inherent challenges in having students build a complicated machine from scratch, Webb had to simplify the project from what he would normally have students do in the classroom, he said.
“We’re trying to limit the amount of circuit construction and measurements we do each week, because it’s difficult to troubleshoot,” Webb said. “At the lab, I’m running around, seeing what they’re doing. (Over Zoom), that’s obviously a lot more difficult.”
The goal is for Webb’s students to build functioning equalizers that can play music from their phones by early June, he said.
The logistics of having students perform complicated engineering work wouldn’t have been possible at a larger university, Webb said.
“If we were at a big school with 10 sections of this lab, there’s no way I would’ve been able to put together these kits and mail them,” he said. “It would’ve been a logistical nightmare.”
Of the nine students in his class, six picked up the kits from the Bend campus, so Webb only had to mail three: one to a student in Portland, and two to students quarantining in Texas.
One of those two students, Jacob Tornatta, is staying in Austin with his girlfriend. The 21-year-old junior had difficulty obtaining his lab kit because Webb forgot to add his apartment number to the mailing address, he said. To finally get the kit, Tornatta had to drive to the local post office and argue with postal workers, he said.
Tornatta said Webb has effectively led the lab, despite the class being spread across the country.
“He’s very receptive and helpful,” he said. “You can pipe up at any moment and say, ‘Can you help me out?’”
