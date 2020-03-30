Despite overcast skies and a few raindrops, High Lakes Elementary School students Vince and Enzo Palombo were patiently standing outside their home Monday afternoon, waiting for their teachers to drive by. Vince, 10 , even drew a message in his driveway with chalk: "We miss you High Lakes teachers."
Around 3:45 p.m., Vince and Enzo's normally quiet street in northwest Bend was suddenly filled with a mini-parade of about 20 teachers, slowly driving through, waving at the families outside. The sounds of car horns and excited yelling filled the air, as High Lakes Elementary teachers and families enthusiastically greeted each other.
When they recognized their specific teacher, kids shouted at them, while the teachers responded with equal amounts of eagerness. Many of the teachers taped signs of encouragement to the side of their car for students: "Keep learning!" "We miss you!" "HLE rocks!"
Afterwards, Vince said the drive-by greeting was an odd sight, but he was happy to see his teachers again after a two-week school closure due to the COVID-19 coronavirus scare.
“It was kind of fun seeing all of our teachers that we know, just driving down our street, honking and waving," he said.
Vince's mother, Becky Palombo, said she also appreciated the gesture.
“I thought it was really thoughtful of them to leave their houses and try to make everyone smile," she said.
As schools across the United States shutter and families stay home due to COVID-19, many teachers have tried mini-parades to re-connect. From Johnston, Iowa to Gilbert, Arizona, the teacher drive-by has become a common tactic for suburban teachers to see their students again at a safe distance.
Amy Sheffer, the second-grade teacher at High Lakes Elementary who spearheaded the local effort, said she was inspired to organize her own teacher parade after seeing similar events around the U.S.
"We are such a close-knit community that I thought, 'We could do this,'" she said.
Sheffer's route traveled through the NorthWest Crossing and Valhalla neighborhoods near High Lakes, trying to pass by as many of the school's 524 students as possible, she said.
This parade was the closest teachers could get to embracing and greeting their students in the new age of COVID-19 social distancing, Sheffer said.
"For the kids, it’s going to instill, ‘We’re here for you,'" she said. "'Even though you can’t see us and hug us and be in the same room, we’re still your teachers.’"
The parade not only benefited students, but it also provided motivation for teachers to do their best with the mostly online, at-home learning starting Wednesday, according to Sheffer.
"Some of us really don't know what to do with ourselves when we can't teach," she said before the parade. "Just to see our kids from afar, it’ll be like, yeah, OK, we can get through this. One day at a time.”
Rod Davis, a fourth-grade teacher at High Lakes Elementary, expressed a similar sentiment.
"For the kids, teachers and parents, it’s been unsettling," he said. "Being able to just make eye contact and say, ‘I’m OK, you’re OK' … was pretty cool.”
Second-grade teacher Heather Faast said more than her current students and parents were excited to see her drive by.
"The best thing was not only seeing the kids and parents from this year, but also the kids from previous years," she said. "I got shoutouts even from some middle schoolers.”
Harper Keith, a 7-year-old student at High Lakes, said she loved seeing her first-grade teacher, Whitney Daugherty, as well as the furry friends many teachers brought with them in their cars.
“I waived to Mrs. Daugherty and I was happy," Harper said. ”It was kind of cute, because there was also doggies."
Keali Jensen and her children, Nash, 9, and Sloane, 6 made signs for the kids' teachers, saying how much they missed and loved them.
Jensen said she appreciated how the teacher parade brought northwest Bend neighborhoods together during a challenging time.
“I love it, because it just shows that we’re a community and we’re going to get through this," she said. "Even people that didn’t have kids were coming out of their houses, and it made their day too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.