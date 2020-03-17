The High Desert Stampede Rodeo, scheduled for March 27-28 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo in Redmond, has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
“There was no choice for us other than to cancel,” said Denis Fast, High Desert chairman. “It has had a huge economic impact in a lot of areas.”
Fast noted that nearly 10,000 people, including fans, producers, and volunteers, were expected at the fairgrounds over the course of the two days.
When Oregon Gov. Kate Brown banned gatherings of 250 or more last week, it made for a rather easy decision to cancel the rodeo, Fast said.
He added that it was particularly unfortunate because the rodeo had been growing so quickly.
“We were going to be part of the Pro Rodeo Tour and be live-streamed,” Fast said.
“We will respectfully comply with the governor’s order and hope to see the measures succeed in mitigating the spread of the virus in our communities.”
Ticket refunds will automatically be processed for those who purchased their rodeo tickets on the High Desert Stampede website, but may take up to two weeks to process, noted highdesertstampede.com.
The 2021 High Desert Stampede is scheduled for Redmond next March 26-27.
