On Wednesday, the High Desert Museum will again open its doors, welcoming the public for the first time in three months, with new safety practices in place to protect the public and staff.
Closed since March 17 as part of measures taken against COVID-19, the museum is now allowed to open under state guidelines. Visitors and staff will be required to wear face coverings, except for kids under age 2, wildlife curators in certain situations and those who have health issues or disabilities that make wearing a face covering difficult.
Visitors will also notice other changes at the museum, including physical distancing reminders and a limit on the number of people allowed inside certain exhibit spaces at any given time. Hands-on elements are closed for now, as are some areas of the museum, including the Whose Home? indoor play space.
“We view the health of the public and staff as a top priority,” Ryan J. Hagemann, chair of the museum's board, said in a press release. “Staff have analyzed every aspect of our facility to ensure we have the best possible safety procedures in place.”
The museum, located at 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It will open an hour early on Sundays to accommodate high-risk individuals and their families. Visit highdesertmuseum.org/vulnerable-populations-hour to sign up.
A timed entry system through advance ticket purchases will help manage visitor numbers. Details are available at highdesertmuseum.org/tickets. Some tickets will also be set aside on a first-come, first-served basis for museum members and walk-ins. The number of visitors may be capped at any given moment to ensure space for physical distancing.
“This time is uncharted territory for all of us,” said Dana Whitelaw, executive director of the museum, in the release. “We’ll be observing and assessing what works and adjusting as needed as we navigate these first couple of weeks.”
