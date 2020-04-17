Stories of how people are living through the COVID-19 pandemic will one day be valuable resources for future historians.
The High Desert Museum is encouraging people to write letters, take photos and record interviews to preserve their experience through this historic moment. The natural history museum south of Bend launched a website, highdesertmuseum.org/covid-stories, where people can submit written thoughts, images and videos. The input will become a part of the museum’s collection and will someday be part of exhibits exploring this pandemic.
The Deschutes Historical Museum in Bend is also asking people to send stories and photos to info@deschuteshistory.org.
Both museums would like to eventually collect items from the pandemic, such as medical masks and “closed” signs at trails and restaurants, once those items are no longer being used.
Dana Whitelaw, High Desert Museum executive director, calls the effort contemporary collecting, where museums ask people to share items that may seem ordinary in the moment but are important for future generations.
“It’s not often we take a moment to pause and look around and ask what are the iconic objects of today,” Whitelaw said.
Whitelaw compares today's items to pieces that made up a World War II exhibit at the museum. The exhibit featured tickets that were used to buy rationed items during the war such as sugar, meat and cooking oil. At the time, the ration tickets seemed unremarkable, but decades later they are an important piece of that history, Whitelaw said.
“What are the everyday objects that become so poignant and memorable and take you back to a place and a time in an emotional way?” Whitelaw said. “That is really the job of a museum is to collect objects that create emotional responses.”
Whitelaw envisions a future exhibit about COVID-19 featuring a mask, a photo of someone wearing the mask while grocery shopping and a recorded story from the person about what it was like having to wear the mask.
“We want the whole background story of that object,” Whitelaw said. “So when our curators 50 to 100 years from now are piecing together an exhibit, they have all that information.”
The High Desert Museum is experiencing the effects of the coronavirus firsthand. The museum closed last month, following Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order.
The museum’s wildlife staff and curators are still caring for the animals and exhibits. And the museum is increasing it’s online offerings.
Whitelaw said she expects the museum to play a large role in the community when the stay-at-home order is lifted. The museum will be a popular gathering place again for families and friends to learn about the region's history, she said.
For now, Whitelaw wants the museum to engage with people through collecting COVID-19 memories.
“We are hopefully inspiring people to commemorate this moment,” she said. “Because it's so historical.”
