HDCM concert canceled — High Desert Chamber Music, a nonprofit music education and concert organization, has canceled the last of its 2019-20 concert season, due to developments with coronavirus.
In a press release announcing the cancellation of a May 9 concert by Robert Thies, HDCM stated that an effort to reschedule Thies and the Crown City String Quartet, whose March 28 event was also canceled. No dates have been set, but HDCM is aiming for "later this summer when we are able to present a public event," the release said. Further, all group instruction and live performances by training group the Spotlight Chamber Players have been canceled.
Contact: highdesertchambermusic.com.
