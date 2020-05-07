Crowd-saving Paulina Springs Books — Like so many businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Paulina Springs Books in Sisters is in need of support.
While the shop is still open on a pick-up or delivery basis, owner Lane Jacobson wrote to customers and supporters late last week saying, "As we continue to get a better grasp on how this unprecedented event has and will continue to affect the bookstore, an unfortunate reality has made itself clear. The simple truth is that without extra support, Paulina Springs will not survive. So it is with great humility that we have launched a GoFundMe campaign for the store."
Jacobson, who's seeking $75,000 via the campaign, stressed how humbled and inspired he's been by customers' support thus far, and that he's only seeking assistance from those in a financial position to do so. To help, and to see a breakdown of how funds will be used, visit paulinaspringsbooks.com. Contact: info@paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
