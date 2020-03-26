Oregon health officials said Thursday that another person has died from the COVID-19 virus and that five of the new cases reported were in Deschutes County.
The new cases, part of 50 novel coronavirus cases announced by the Oregon Health Authority, bring the Deschutes County total to 15. There have now been 316 cases diagnosed statewide.
The death is the 11th in Oregon. A 69-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive for the virus March 15, died Wednesday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, the health authority said. She had "underlying medical conditions."
