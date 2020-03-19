As health care workers prepare for a surge of possible patients from COVID-19, providers are critically low on personal protection gear.
St. Charles Health System is asking the community to make donations of N95 masks that filter out airborne particles. It already is attempting to conserve the disposable isolation gowns by using reusable gowns and laundering them, said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman.
The hospital earlier this week began limiting access to its facilities and placed hand sanitizer stations at the door along with masks and is asking people with respiratory symptoms to wear a mask. (See list for drop off locations.)
"We aren't going to put our caregivers at risk," Goodman said. "But we are going to look at how to safely conserve personal protective equipment."
Deschutes County Health Services and St. Charles Health System officials are concerned enough that they're asking the state to draw from the Strategic National Stockpile, a supply of medical equipment and drugs stored at undisclosed locations outside of Washington, D.C.
And while that request makes its way up the chain of command, county officials are asking the community, dentists, orthodontists and other practitioners to share their supply of masks with the hospital system, first responders and urgent care clinics.
"As we deal with these supply issues, the public can help our hospital system and first responders by following recommendations on social distancing and staying home," said Morgan Emerson, a spokesperson for Deschutes County Health Services. "We need everyone in our community to work together to slow the spread of infection."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidelines for who should wear an N95 mask. The CDC also encourages health care systems to do what they need to do to conserve supplies. These masks, according to the CDC, are most often used to control exposures to airborne infections.
COVID-19 is spread person-to-person via respiratory droplets from close contact of 6 feet or less of a patient with the virus for a prolonged period of time, according to the CDC. A health professional runs the risk of getting the virus without proper protective equipment, the CDC states.
Oregon Health & Science University, currently has enough of a supply for the health care professionals, said Franny White, OHSU senior media relations specialist. But they're expecting the demand to grow as the pandemic expands, White said.
"The preservation and availability of personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and gowns, is critically important to ensure the safety of patients and health care workers worldwide," White said in an email. "OHSU currently has an adequate supply, however, with the expected surge of patients contracting COVID-19, we anticipate the use of such supplies to increase."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.