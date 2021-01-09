Phones are ringing off the hook at Central Oregon health care providers' offices since the COVID-19 vaccines began arriving three weeks ago.
The phones have been so busy at some clinics that patients with immediate medical issues have experienced long hold times.
"Calling with vaccine questions right now is impeding our ability to provide care to patients in immediate need," said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, director of strategy and development for Mosaic Medical in Central Oregon. "We're calling it vaccine excitement. People are curious."
Make no mistake, health care centers have a plan on how to reach their patients once their groups are up for vaccine distribution. The vaccine is being distributed in Central Oregon according to a prescribed plan by Oregon Health Authority. First up are health care workers, long term care providers and residents and first responders.
At St. Charles Health System, the first doses went to health care professionals. By the end of the week, more than 3,000 health care providers will have received their first dose, Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman, said in an email.
Goodman also said the health system has received more calls than normal from patients asking when they can receive the vaccine.
State and county health departments are responsible for getting the vaccine to the general public.
"St. Charles stands ready to partner with them to help expedite the process," Goodman said. "The health system is committed to seeing as many people get vaccinated as quickly as possible."
Statewide, as of Thursday morning, 64,921 people were vaccinated in Oregon, and in Deschutes County, 3,038 people have been vaccinated, according to the most current data on the state health website.
At High Lakes Health Care clinics, 92 employees were vaccinated on Thursday and more were expected to receive shots Friday, said Becca Mataya, director of primary care at High Lakes primary and gynecological clinics in Central Oregon. The clinic received word Wednesday that they'd get vaccines. Within 10 hours the clinic began vaccinating its employees.
"As soon as we get word on when we get the vaccine for our patients, we'll put a plan into action," Mataya said. "The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) will decide how to do the rollout. If we've learned one thing from this, it's that we have to be ready in a moment's notice."
Even single practitioners are hearing from patients anxious to get the COVID-19 vaccine. At Hearthside Medicine Family Care on SW Century Drive in Bend, Havilah Brodhead , a family nurse practitioner, said about 60% of her patients have been asking about it.
"I have a lot of eager people," Brodhead said. "We're waiting on final word from the public health department, which surveyed us if we had the capacity to distribute the vaccine if they can get it to us. We're on standby."
At Mosaic Medical's 15 clinics, 500 more calls have been logged this December over the same time the year before, Knobbs-Seaholtz said. And about 900 of those calls were COVID-19-related.
The clinic has electronically sorted its 27,000 patients into different categories to match the state guidance, she said. Mosaic will contact its patients through text, phone or patient portals when it has definitive information for patients in each of the categories.
"Our call centers have been inundated," Knobbs-Seaholtz said. "While it's wonderful to hear the excitement, it's hard not to tell people a specific date."
