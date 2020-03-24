If Central Oregon residents don't heed the warning to stay home, St. Charles' four hospitals will be overrun with people sick from COVID-19.
St. Charles Health System has a limited supply of testing materials and protective equipment, said Jeff Absalon, St. Charles' chief physician executive in a web-only press conference on Tuesday.
"Everything depends on our ability to maintain social distances," said Joe Sluka, St. Charles Health System CEO. "Even if we're very strict with our stay at home ask, we'll be stretched. If we don't adhere to staying at home, we'll be quickly overwhelmed."
Without any social distancing measures between Tuesday through April 28, health officials predict more than 454 cases will be identified in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, Sluka said. That number could be flattened out considerably to a peak of 117 cases of COVID-19 between May 12 and June 9, according to charts prepared by the hospital.
The hospital has a limited amount of testing supplies on hand and is adhering to strict Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to decide who gets tested, Absalon said. People with fever, cough and respiratory symptoms who are at high risk because of age, heart or lung disease, diabetes and who are immunocompromised will get tested, he said.
"We also recognize that we'd like to increase testing," he said. "It's still a bit of an unknown right now. We're hoping for new testing coming on line next week."
Julianne Repman, Joint Information Center manager for the COVID-19 Response, said that actions today will save lives.
"Hospitals are the war zones right now. Only you and I can defeat this disease. Please stay home," Repman said.
Officials are urging the public to stay at home, not leave the house unless going for food, medicine or to the doctor.
"Socialize only with people who live in your house," Sluka said. "No one else. No picnics, camping, visits to the dog park or trips to the coast. If you exercise, go outside alone or with someone from your immediate household and keep 6 feet apart from one another. No play dates."
