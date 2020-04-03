Head Start preschool teacher Emma Wampler can't see her students in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So she created a scaled down replica of her classroom in her bedroom.
There's a black felt board, a little box filled with picture books and a schoolhouse-shaped calendar . From there, Wampler has filmed long videos for her students, to duplicate part of a typical class day. She plans to make three each week while Head Start classrooms are closed in Deschutes and Crook counties.
Wampler is one of many teachers from the local branch of the federally-funded Head Start program, who are still trying to serve low-income, pre-kindergarten students remotely after the program locally shut down classes after March 12.
Having this elaborate set up for the videos helps Wampler's 20 students — and herself — get back into a learning mindset, she said.
"They see that space and know it’s time to step into learning mode," she said. "It helps me too, to have a space set up where I can breathe and settle into my intention of making this work for these kids.”
Not all teachers are making videos like Wampler, but they are keeping consistent contact with their families to provide educational material and to give them any support they need, said Kimberly Brown, local director of Head Start and Early Head Start. That includes connecting families with other nonprofit organizations to provide food, housing assistance or anything else, she said.
“We are just connecting with our families to let them know they’re not alone, and helping them problem solve the current crisis that everyone’s having," Brown said.
Head Start and Early Head Start provide assistance and education for families with kids from birth to age 5, along with pregnant mothers. Families must live below the poverty line to qualify, or the child must be in foster care, without a permanent home or have other factors.
In Crook and Deschutes counties, the program is operated by Redmond-based nonprofit NeighborImpact and currently serves 445 families, Brown said.
Nationally, more than 1 million children were involved with Head Start or Early Head Start as recently as the 2017-18 school year, with more than 12,700 of those students coming from Oregon, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Local Head Start staff and teachers started reaching out to families on Monday, Brown said. Not only are they sending them links to online education apps, but they're also providing emotional support and fun at-home activities for their kids, she said.
"There are single moms out there with kids who are stuck at the house, and don’t have someone to talk these things through," Brown said. "Our staff is crucial in helping them navigate through this.”
When it comes to resources outside of education, they'll help families if needed on an individual basis, Brown said.
One of those resources is internet availability — something required to access a majority of the Head Start remote learning, including the apps and videos used in certain classes. At the moment, the program isn't planning on purchasing any hotspots or internet for families, and is recommending that they call local internet providers, some of whom have deals on discounted or free internet access during the COVID-19 shutdown, Brown said.
But if many Head Start families say they don't have internet access, then the program could potentially provide direct help, like purchasing Wi-Fi hotspots, according to Brown.
"If we identify that’s a trend within our families, we may develop a plan," she said.
Brown is worried that the closure of Head Start's physical locations may stunt the socialization skills kids must learn before entering kindergarten, she said. And because the program's families are low-income and may be struggling with other matters during the coronavirus pandemic, a gap between wealthier and poorer students could grow in that area, she added.
“When you don’t have food to put on the table, it’s hard to think about interaction with your child and building their social-emotional skills," Brown said.
Redmond parents Colter and Natosha Frandsen have three sons in the program: 5-year-old Rex, 20-month-old Lazarius and 2-month-old Paladyn. With the help of Head Start's online resources, the parents have helped their kids with craft projects and taught them about shapes.
“Head Start and Early Head Start, they’re doing good," said Colter Frandsen. "The teachers are reaching out to students and making sure everyone’s healthy and has what they need.”
Wampler, the preschool teacher, said she's already received videos from parents of their kids watching her videos. She deeply misses her students, but she's hopeful that she and the other Head Start teachers can make virtual school a positive experience regardless.
“Oh my gosh, I never realized the little things that they do or say that I would miss so much," Wampler said. "Doing (the videos) allows me to feel that love in a different kind of way."
