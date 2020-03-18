Newport Market opened its doors to seniors aged 65 and up at 6 a.m. Wednesday for an hour of shopping, as a way to help them “social distance” from the rest of the public.
“Back in Black” by AC/DC played in the background as Joe Anzaldo, the market’s chief operating officer worked the check-out stand, helping seniors with their groceries and bags.
“We had a mini party for seniors,” said Anzaldo. “One elderly gentleman slapped me on the back and said ‘nice choice of music!’ It was cool to give them something where they could see some smiling faces.”
Newport is offering its senior hour Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The schedule may expand to five or seven days a week, depending on demand. Newport’s stores in Sisters and Terrebonne may also offer senior hours, with a decision pending later this week.
Some high-demand items may be in short supply or sold out, said Anzaldo. Restrictions are in place on items such as toilet paper and bleach, with staff asking customers to only buy what they need for one shopping trip.
Whole Foods, Market of Choice, Food4Less, Safeway and Albertsons also are rolling out early morning shopping hours on designated days for senior citizens and others with underlying health conditions.
The move is made as a way to help keep seniors away from general public as coronavirus has proven to be particularly dangerous for the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. It’s believed that social distancing will help slow the spread of the virus, that has so far killed at least 112 people this year in the United States, most of them aged 60 and older.
In Oregon, 75 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday morning — 47 of them were aged 55 and over.
In many parts of the country, seniors are being asked to self-quarantine. Viral videos show friends and relatives staying outside the homes of seniors, speaking to them through windows and glass doors. In many cities, good samaritans are helping seniors by making runs to the grocery store, then leaving their groceries on their doorstep.
Market of Choice is offering shopping from 7 to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays for people 60 and older. Regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Shoppers will find that the store has shut down some of its amenities, including the soup and salad bar, and the growler refill station. Toilet paper sales are currently limited to one package per shopper, when available.
Food4Less in the Cascade Shopping Mall plans is offering senior shopping hours every day from 6 to 7 a.m.
Aaron Price, the store’s director, said early hours are best because the store will be at its cleanest and will offer the most sanitary environment for seniors.
Price said due to shortages, limits are being placed on rice, beans, pasta, chicken, ground hamburger and other staples. He is asking customers for patience as stores work to restock shelves after an unprecedented nationwide run on food and cleaning supplies.
“Everyone in the grocery industry is busting their buns to get the shelves filled. Patience is key though,” he said.
Brokers and manufacturers are increasing their prices for some high demand items, said Price, including meat and hand sanitizer, but his store is keeping costs as low as possible.
“We’re not making money on these items, but we want people to have a chance to get it,” said Price.
All Safeway and Albertsons locations in Oregon will start offering senior hours between 7 and 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to Jill McGinnis, director of communications and corporate affairs for Safeway and Albertsons.
Whole Foods is offering senior hours from 8 to 9 a.m. Regular store hours are 9 to 8 p.m., but the store is closing an hour early so workers can sanitize the store.
Trader Joe’s has extended its hours to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. but is not offering senior hours at this time. Target offers senior shopping hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesdays. Costco, Fred Meyer and Grocery Outlet are also not offering senior hours currently.
Some stores do offer grocery pick-up, after ordering groceries online. This option could work for shoppers like Brenda Pace, 76, who is concerned about entering stores, even during senior hour, due to worries about sanitation.
"My husband has cardiac conditions and I had pneumonia three times, so we are worried about going in the stores," said Pace, a Bend resident. "We need this service (pick-up) because not all of us can go in the grocery store and we don't know how well the stores are being cleaned, but we are looking for some access."
Stores that offer online shopping and pick-up service at the store include Fred Meyer and the Walmart in Redmond. Target offers pick up for dry goods only. Instacart, a website that specializes in deliveries, offers grocery delivery for Safeway, Costco, Albertsons and Fred Meyer.
