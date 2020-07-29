A large majority of students in Bend-La Pine Schools will probably start the 2020-21 school year at home this fall, according to Superintendent Lora Nordquist.
"If (COVID-19 cases) look like they do now, we will not start,” she told The Bulletin.
Gov. Kate Brown's new metrics for re-opening schools require counties to meet these standards for three weeks in a row to host in-person classes: 10 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and 5% or less positive tests per week, according to Brown’s new mandate. The state must also have 5% or less positive tests as a whole, the new rule states.
The rules are slightly less strict for kindergarten through third grade classes. Those grades can re-open classrooms if their home counties have 30 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over seven days, the mandate states.
Deschutes County has had more than 20 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as far back as July 5, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. As of July 19, there were 54.6 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
Nordquist said although the district is hoping to have K-3 students on a hybrid, part-online and part-in-person plan when school starts this September, she's less hopeful for older students.
“Given our current metrics, it’s highly likely that we will start remote at least beyond grade 4," Nordquist told The Bulletin.
Bend-La Pine leaders originally planned to send all elementary students to class full-time, with a hybrid model for older students. The district planned to shift elementary students to a hybrid plan even before Brown's announcement Tuesday due to concerns from some families and teachers, Nordquist said.
This story will be updated later today.
(1) comment
'"If (COVID-19 cases) look like they do now, we will not start,”
Why would they not look the same or worse? PLEASE allocate all available resources towards upgrading remote learning curriculum for 5th-12th.
