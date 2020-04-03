GPS Cascade is no stranger to bringing players together to compete in soccer tournaments.
But when the coronavirus pandemic put the sports world on hold, the Central Oregon developmental soccer program — which has had its programs canceled through May 1 — took creative measures to scratch that competitive itch.
Enter the Safe Space Soccer Tournament, an online FIFA 2020 tournament that will begin on April 13.
“Other clubs throughout the country are trying it. Oregon Youth Soccer is holding a tournament for its members,” said GPS Cascade Oregon executive director Don Emerson. “We decided to give it a try and open it up to anyone who wants to try. We thought with everyone stuck at home, why not give this a try?”
The double-elimination tournament is open to anyone with an Xbox One or Playstation 4 gaming console, all from the comfort of their living room. The entry fee is $5, and prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place finishers.
Although hitting the field and playing soccer is nearly impossible in these times of social distancing, Emerson says that much can be applied from the wildly popular soccer video game to the playing field.
“There is a lot of tactics that can be learned from playing the game,” Emerson said. “The moving the ball, when to take defenders on, when to shoot. There are a lot of tactics in the game that transition into outdoor soccer. We are just trying to help out.”
Emerson said that he is hoping some Major League Soccer and college soccer players will join the competition as well.
“The point is to give our members and kids in Central Oregon something to do and build a little bit of camaraderie,” Emerson said.
Those interested in registering can email cascadefcfifa20@gmail.com and provide their Xbox/PS4 usernames and phone number. Payments will be maid through Venmo, Cash App or PayPal.
