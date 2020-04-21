State governments continued Tuesday to chart differing paths for dealing with the coronavirus, with some stressing the importance of ongoing restrictions while others moved more quickly toward reopening economic and social activities, at times disregarding White House guidelines.
South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee and Florida have announced limited easing of business and recreational closures, to start between this week and the end of April. While some of those states have shown a fall in confirmed virus cases on recent days, other days have presented increased numbers.
None has charted the sustained, 14-day “downward trajectory” outlined in federal guidelines issued last week.
President Donald Trump, speaking at the daily White House virus briefing Tuesday, said the guidelines were intended to give states the tools to initiate a gradual, “safe” reopening of the country.
But he stressed that they are not mandatory, saying governors “will need to make the decisions that are right for their particular state.”
The guidelines emphasize that they are to be implemented on a “statewide or county-by-county basis at governors’ discretion.” In addition to a sustained reduction in confirmed cases, they also propose that hospitals are able to “treat all patients without crisis care,” and have a “robust testing” system in place before moving to what the guidelines call the Phase I reopening.
Trump also said he was halting immigration to the United States for 60 days, a move he described as intended to “help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs” as the economy reopens, and secondarily to “help conserve vital medical resources.” He said farm and some other temporary workers would be exempt from an executive order, which he first flagged in a Monday evening tweet, that will block green card recipients from moving here.
Also on Tuesday, the Senate passed a $484 billion measure to replenish a small-business loan program that ran out of money last week. The legislation, which is expected to be approved by the House on Thursday, also includes more money for coronavirus testing and hospitals.
In New York, where the coronavirus spread is “on its way down,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said Tuesday that hospitals in some parts of the state will be allowed to resume elective procedures. While the numbers of virus hospitalizations and intubations were moving downward, the number of New York deaths slightly increased from Sunday to Monday.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee, originally scheduled to be held next month in Maryland, was also canceled Tuesday, one of many called off around the world. Showcasing the country’s best young spellers, it has been held every year since 1925, with the exception of during World War II.
Spain called off the Running of the Bulls in July, and Germany canceled Oktoberfest five months away, making it clear Tuesday that the effort to beat back the coronavirus and return to normal could be a long and dispiriting process.
Some parts of the world saw case numbers and deaths slowly dropping. But the number of global infections and deaths overall continued to rise, with U.S. totals of more than 811,000 cases and 44,000 deaths.
In Britain, a new report from the Office for National Statistics suggested that the death toll is 41% higher — 13,141 in England and Wales — after adding those who died outside of hospitals. That number was previously excluded.
Global stocks continued to fall Tuesday, with the Dow Jones average dropping more than 600 points for the second day in a row as a glut in world oil supply continued to hammer crude prices.
In Geneva, the World Health Organization said the virus was not likely produced in a Chinese laboratory but originated in animals before appearing in China late last year.
”All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed in a lab or somewhere else,” WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said at a news briefing.
The WHO did not address how the virus jumped from animals to humans or whether there was a possibility that it unintentionally escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Some have suggested that poor safety procedures at the Chinese institute, where animals are studied, had allowed the virus to escape, perhaps into a so-called “wet market” in Wuhan, where human infection is suspected to have emerged.
Earlier this month, Trump suspended funding to the WHO totaling up to $500 million a year, as part of his sparring with the United Nations health agency over its handling of the pandemic. Trump and other critics have accused the WHO of allowing China to withhold information about the virus’s spread and other information, though the aid suspension brought widespread international condemnation as counterproductive in the midst of the pandemic.
Chaib said that the WHO is assessing the impact of the aid halt but that its $4.8 billion, two-year budget was 81% funded as of the end of March.
— Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.
