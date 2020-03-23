SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown is ordering more Oregonians stay home unless they are getting groceries, going to work or engaged in important activities that cannot wait.
In a copy of a memo obtained by the Oregon Capital Bureau, Brown’s staff said the "Stay Home to Stay Healthy" executive order is about “keeping Oregon moving as much as we can, while keeping people home and stopping the spread.”
The order will close more businesses, impose penalties for failure to comply and require that open businesses enforce social distancing guidelines.
Brown is expected to issue the order Monday morning.
According to the memo, among the businesses that will be ordered to close:
Amusement parks, aquariums, arcades, art galleries, barber shops and hair salons, bowling alleys, cosmetic stores, dance studios, esthetician practices, fraternal organization facilities, furniture stores, gift shops, jewelry shops, toy stores and boutiques except delivery and pickup, gyms and fitness studios, hookah bars, indoor and outdoor malls, indoor party places (including jumping gyms and laser tag), medical spas, facial spas, day spas, and non-medical massage therapy services, museums, nail and tanning salons, non-tribal card rooms, skating rinks, senior activity centers, ski resorts, social and private clubs, tattoo/piercing parlors, tennis clubs, theaters, yoga studios and youth clubs.
The memo also notes that indoor/outdoor malls and other listed businesses are not prohibited from operating to provide food, grocery, health care, medical, pharmacy, or pet store services.
Food and drink establishments continue to be regulated by Brown's prior executive order prohibiting on-premises consumption of food or drink, but allowing takeout or delivery service.
This story will be updated.
