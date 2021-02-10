High school football in Oregon is back. And not the the 7-on-7 version, where linemen and tackling are excluded, but full-fledged contact football, which was on life support entering the first week of practice this week.
Wednesday afternoon Gov. Kate Brown said high school football will be allowed to resume after being postponed last fall.
According to the governor, outdoor contact sports in lower and moderate risk counties can practice and have games. Those in high or extreme risk, will have the option to also resume contact sports, but with additional safety measures.
Because of the current risk status for schools in Central Oregon's three counties, local schools must implement safety measures to be able to play. Deschutes County moved from extreme risk to high risk this week, while Jefferson and Crook County remain in extreme risk. The change will take effect Friday.
“Beginning this week, outdoor contact sports will be permitted to resume with health and safety protocols in place based on county risk level,” Brown said in a press release.
This is the major step for contact sports and activities — football, basketball, wrestling, cheerleading and dance — which did not have an avenue for returning to play even if counties reached “low risk” in regards to COVID-19 spread. Now there is a mostly clear pathway to return.
“We are excited about continuing the trend of getting more things open and going,” said Peter Weber, executive director of the Oregon School Activities Association.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the OSAA and the Bend-La Pine school district told The Bulletin they do not know what those safety protocols and extra safety measures look like, but plans will be released in the near future.
"We haven’t seen the new outdoor guidance. Hopefully that will come sometime today or tomorrow," Dave Williams, the athletic director of the Bend-La Pine Schools, said Wednesday.
Regardless, the news was certainly welcoming for the 11 Central Oregon high school football programs and the several hundred players preparing for games scheduled to start March 1.
“For the first time we have heard something that says ‘yes,’” said Mountain View football coach Brian Crum, who’s phone was blowing up with messages of excitement from his players who were thrilled and relieved about the update.
“There is hope, and that is all our kids have been wanting,” Crum said. “There is now a light at the end of the tunnel as long as we can find out more about the requirements."
When football practices started this week, programs still did not know if they would be able to tackle or would have to resort to playing 7-on-7, or noncontact football, which the OSAA executive board approved at its meeting on Monday in case tackle football would remain prohibited.
“We didn’t even know if we were going to hand out gear. We just continued to practice and get ready for the season that was on the books. We were awaiting an announcement,” said Bend High coach Matt Craven. “This is encouraging, but we have to wait for a formal announcement. It is going to take a while to unpack this.”
For months, high school football players have had to deal with constantly being told to wait.
"My coaches, teammates and I are beyond grateful and excited to get the chance to play this season," said Summit High senior Blake DiTullio. "We have all been working together towards this since March of last year and couldn’t be happier we get the chance."
Parents of athletes have watched their children deal with losing out on cherished experiences that they have been working toward growing up.
“At the very least he gets the chance to finish his high school career in pads and with his buddies,” said Carrie DiTullio, who is Blake's mother. “Hopefully they get the testing going, they are going to have their season.”
The governor also encouraged those in high school athletics to continue to lead and follow the guidelines. While there is now a way for sports to once again be played, failing to follow protocols could once again put sports on ice.
“I am asking you now to be leaders in your communities,” Brown said. “We’ve given you the chance to play, but with that opportunity comes great responsibility. If COVID-19 numbers spike, we may have to shut down contact sports again. When you are off the field, set the example for your peers: wear a mask, maintain physical distance, and avoid social gatherings."
