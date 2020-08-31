Gov. Kate Brown on Monday extended foreclosure protections for Oregon homeowners and business owners until Dec. 31.
The deadline for extending the foreclosure moratorium had been set to expire Monday. House Bill 4204 required the governor to announce an extension of the moratorium 30 days before it expired on Sept. 30.
“Every Oregonian deserves a warm, dry, safe, affordable, and accessible place to call home,” Brown said in a news release. “That’s especially true during a pandemic, when physical distancing and limiting trips away from home are critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Extending the moratorium on foreclosures will ensure that more Oregonians do not lose their homes this year, and that businesses can continue to provide vital goods and services to our communities.”
While the extension will provide homeowners and business owners certainty through the end of the year, it is not a long-term solution, the governor said. Her office will be working with landlords, lenders and other stakeholders in the coming weeks to craft a solution for the Legislature to consider.
The governor is also considering extending the eviction moratorium for renters, which does not expire until Sept. 30.
