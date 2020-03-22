Gov. Kate Brown implored Oregonians to stop crowding public spaces, including beaches, during spring break Sunday because of concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus.
But she did not issue an order for people to stay home, though officials and health workers in the state have asked her to take that action.
“On Friday night,” the governor tweeted Sunday morning, “I asked all Oregonians, on the eve of spring break, to stay home and stay healthy.”
“Unfortunately,” she added, “our trails and beaches were packed this weekend.”
Brown admonished Oregonians who disregarded her earlier instructions to “stay home and stay healthy.”
Some Oregon beach towns reacted Saturday to the influx of visitors by asking them to leave.
‘It’s a threat to our very lives’
“The COVID-19 pandemic is not just an opportunity for a traveling vacation,” said Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber in a video message. “It’s a threat to our very lives.”
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, just hours after encouraging Portland residents to stay home, tweeted, “Bumper to bumper traffic headed to the coast. … I cannot stress this enough. #COVID19 continues to spread because people don’t know they have it.”
The city of Warrenton responded rapidly, giving visitors 24 hours to leave town and closing campgrounds. Tillamook County announced Sunday morning it had closed all access to state and local parks, including day use, boat launches and county parking lots and will limit access to beaches. The county is also looking at closing RV parks and short-term rentals.
Later in the day Sunday, it was announced that all Oregon State Parks are set to close Monday in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak. Day-use areas will close starting at 5 p.m. , and campers must check out of the parks no later than 1 p.m. Campers will get refunds for canceled nights. No reopening date has been announced.
“We would have preferred an orderly shutdown of the system and to remain open for daytime visits, but our concern for the effects on rural health care systems requires us to move up and expand our plans,” Lisa Sumption, director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, said in a statement. “We know this will cause a disruption, since we’re suspending service to everyone, even people who live near a park. Reducing contact between people is more important than recreation at the moment.”
The parks agency said it has the ability to close beaches, as well, and will do so “if social distancing practices are not followed.”
On Sunday, Manzanita also served visitors with eviction notices with other coastal towns preparing to follow.
“We have a full-time population of 600 with an average age of 60. It’s a more at-risk population,” said Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott. “People became frightened. Everyone is considering what to do. They all feel they have to do something — not just Manzanita, but all of the Oregon Coast.”
He noted Oswald West State Park and other beach turnouts were overrun with people — as if it were a typical spring break. Local residents are “totally up in arms,” he said.
It wasn’t just college students on spring break, which started Friday, but families and people of all ages took to the highways and headed to the beach.
Limited services on the coast
The fear is not only that visitors will spread COVID-19 — as of Sunday, no coastal counties had identified a positive case of the virus — but that most coastal communities have limited medical services.
Lincoln County is considering how it might legally also evict tourists, said Lincoln County Commissioner Claire Hall. “If significant numbers of people do become ill, we have about 50 hospital beds in the county. We probably won’t have the capacity to serve our own people, let alone visitors.”
Stories of rude or aggressive behavior were posted on numerous social media sites. One woman reported a visitor told her she came to the coast because she can get products she can’t get at home, and the motel would provide toilet paper.
Hall shared a story from a retail store in Lincoln City, where an employee asked a customer to follow some guidelines aimed at keeping everyone healthy.
“His response was: ‘I’m not (expletive) sick.’ He left, then came back in, grabbed the manager by the shirt and coughed all over him,” she said. “The aggressiveness of some people, the denial of some people is quite disheartening.”
The crowds caught many coastal communities off guard as most towns had been quiet through Thursday. But that all changed Friday as beaches, state parks and popular tourist neighborhoods suddenly filled.
Jeff Schons and Mary Jones, owners of the Pelican Brewery, Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa and other businesses in Tillamook County, made the decision Saturday to close restaurants and hotels. They had originally planned to provide takeout and delivery services and rent rooms in a way they believed could be “safe and comfortable” while complying with social distancing guidelines.
“A couple of days into it we realized there were way too many people coming to town,” Schons said. “We just didn’t feel safe for our employees, the community, the world at large. It just became really uncomfortable, so we just decided we should close everything. We basically just feel we should adhere to the guidance of the CDC.”
Schons wasn’t sure how long the closure would last but said he hoped it would not be more than a month. The business owners have also put on hold a plan to build a new brewery on Siletz Bay. That project could be delayed for at least a year.
“We’re turning all of our focus to, how do we come through this and help all our employees?” Schons said. “It will be different for sure. We think we’ll make it through, but it’s going to take everyone working together. The good thing, we’ve been through this a couple of times. 9/11 was tough, but short-lived. The 2007-2008 recession was devastating. Everyone pulled together, made sacrifices. This is different. There are lives at stake, a lot of them. It isn’t just financial like it was, it’s just a whole different game.”
Warrenton and Seaside declared emergencies Saturday.
At the Gorge
Travelers also brought on problems in the Columbia River Gorge, whose famous Historic Columbia River Highway saw midsummer traffic volumes last week.
“Parking lots and roadside parking overflowed this week with cars parking in ditches and blocking intersections,” the state department of transportation said Friday.
Authorities announced Sunday a closure of the Multnomah Falls plaza, viewing areas and trail to the top of the famous waterfall.
Governor: ‘We still have time to change its course’
Speaking to reporters Friday, Brown verbally directed Oregonians to stay at home. But she has not issued a formal order, which has placed her at odds with local officials and medical professional groups.
The governor acknowledged on Twitter this is likely just the beginning for Oregon. “We just have to look to Washington, California, and New York to see the storm that is coming,” she wrote. “But we still have time to change its course.”
The state announced a fifth death in Oregon on Sunday. According to the Oregon Health Authority, the man who died from COVID-19 was a Linn County resident and a veteran in his 90s. Officials said he tested positive on March 11 and died Sunday morning at the Oregon Veterans Home. They added that the man had underlying medical conditions.
The chairs of Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties joined 25 Portland-area mayors Sunday in a call for a statewide stay-at-home executive order.
In a letter to Brown, Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Clackamas County Chair Jim Bernard urged Brown to take action.
“As the chairs of the most populous region in the state, we are preparing to be hit hardest. But here’s what we know: our public health officials, as well as our hospital systems, are telling us the time to act is now,” reads the letter.
More than 1.8 million residents live in the tri-county region, according to the letter, representing nearly half the population of the state of Oregon.
